GLOBAL SPATIAL TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. (GSTS): OCIANA Qualifies as Supplier under Canada's Defence Drone Initiative Marketplace

Qualification across three DDI streams positions OCIANA as a digital intelligence, multi-sensor integration and mission-support platform for Canada's emerging uncrewed systems ecosystem.

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCIANA (Global Spatial Technology Solutions Inc. or GSTS) is pleased to announce that it has qualified as a supplier under the Government of Canada's Defence Drone Initiative (DDI) Marketplace Supply Arrangement across Stream 2 - Digital Enablers, Stream 3 - Systems Integration, and Stream 5 - Innovation and Experimentation.

Led collaboratively by the Department of National Defence (DND) and the Defence Investment Agency (DIA), the Defence Drone Initiative is designed to accelerate the development, testing, adaptation and production of Canadian uncrewed and autonomous systems and provide the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) with more agile access to emerging technologies and operational capabilities.

Qualification establishes OCIANA as an eligible supplier within the DDI Marketplace and gives the company the opportunity to compete for future requirements within its qualified streams.

"By integrating information from multiple space-based, terrestrial and uncrewed sensors, OCIANA can provide operators with a more complete intelligence picture to support mission planning, threat detection and the effective deployment of uncrewed systems," said Richard Kolacz, CEO of OCIANA.

OCIANA can support uncrewed and autonomous operations by:

Providing operational intelligence to protect uncrewed assets through a broader understanding of vessels, threats and anomalous activity within and beyond their immediate operating area.

through a broader understanding of vessels, threats and anomalous activity within and beyond their immediate operating area. Tipping and cueing uncrewed systems by identifying areas of interest, potential threats and anomalous maritime activity requiring closer investigation.

by identifying areas of interest, potential threats and anomalous maritime activity requiring closer investigation. Ingesting and exploiting UxV sensor data alongside AIS, SAR, EO/IR, RF and other data sources to create a common intelligence picture and support applications including dark-vessel detection, rendezvous and ship-to-ship activity detection, critical-infrastructure protection and mission planning.

alongside AIS, SAR, EO/IR, RF and other data sources to create a common intelligence picture and support applications including dark-vessel detection, rendezvous and ship-to-ship activity detection, critical-infrastructure protection and mission planning. Supporting threat detection and attribution by correlating multiple sources of intelligence to help identify vessels or maritime activity potentially associated with hostile or unauthorized uncrewed systems.

by correlating multiple sources of intelligence to help identify vessels or maritime activity potentially associated with hostile or unauthorized uncrewed systems. Supporting mission planning and dynamic tasking by using the intelligence picture generated within OCIANA to help determine where uncrewed assets should be deployed and what activities should be investigated.

"Canada's investment in uncrewed and autonomous systems is creating an opportunity to fundamentally change how maritime operations are conducted," said Kolacz. "The value of these systems increases significantly when they are connected to a broader intelligence environment like that offered by OCIANA"

To learn more about OCIANA, visit OCIANA.com

About OCIANA

OCIANA is a global maritime intelligence company helping organizations move from awareness to action. For defence and security missions, OCIANA helps teams identify the behaviours that need investigation, detect threats earlier, interpret intent faster, and act with confidence. For maritime supply chain organizations, OCIANA powers smarter voyage and resource planning, reducing fuel consumption, easing port congestion, and streamlining vessel turnarounds.

For more information, visit OCIANA.com.

Media Contact: Anu Sood, Director, Marketing, press@ociana.com

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