Teikoku Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 North America Company of the Year for Leadership in Canned Motor Pump Innovation

Recognized for innovation, zero-leakage technology, and market leadership in industrial fluid handling excellence and sustainability-driven engineering

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Teikoku has been awarded the 2026 North America Company of the Year in the Canned Motor Pumps industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. This recognition highlights Teikoku's consistent leadership in advancing zero-leakage pump technology, strengthening operational safety, and delivering high-performance, lifecycle-optimized fluid handling solutions in a rapidly evolving industrial landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Teikoku excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align long-term innovation priorities with market demand while executing with precision, scale, and technical consistency. "In an era defined by accelerating industrial transformation and intensifying sustainability imperatives, Teikoku USA has emerged not only as the undisputed leader in CMP technology but as a visionary force shaping the future of fluid handling across industries. At the heart of the company's long-range innovation strategy is its zero-leakage pump design, which directly anticipates and responds to stringent safety and environmental regulations," said Monica Miches, Directing Consultant at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on sustainability, industrial safety, and engineering excellence, Teikoku has demonstrated sustained leadership in high-reliability applications across chemical processing, LNG, nuclear, and energy transition markets. The company's strategic agility is reinforced by continuous investment in modular platforms, integrated pump-motor systems, and digital condition monitoring capabilities, enabling scalable deployment across complex industrial environments.

Innovation remains central to Teikoku's approach. Its suite of sealless canned motor pump (CMP) solutions addresses mission-critical operational needs, delivering zero-leakage performance, reduced lifecycle risk, and enhanced energy efficiency. These capabilities are further strengthened through vertical integration, advanced materials engineering, and predictive maintenance technologies. "This recognition validates the direction we have taken at Teikoku, combining sealless pump and market knowledge with a core competency in dual-containment canned motor pump design and manufacture. Teikoku operates with a clear focus on where our customers and industries are headed. We continue to invest in zero-leakage technology, localized capabilities, and solutions for emerging applications, while staying focused on what matters most: keeping our customers' critical processes running safely and reliably. I am especially proud that Frost & Sullivan recognized not only our technology and operational excellence, but also the dedication of our people and our commitment to customer success. Our goal is to remain a trusted technical partner throughout the lifecycle of our customers' equipment," said Erik Daron, President at Teikoku USA.

Teikoku's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. By providing deep application engineering expertise, localized service support, and long-term lifecycle management solutions, the company ensures optimal asset performance and reduced operational downtime. Its focus on education, training, and customer collaboration continues to address industry knowledge gaps and accelerate broader adoption of canned motor pump technology.

Frost & Sullivan commends Teikoku for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution excellence, and industrial innovation. The company's vision, technology roadmap, and customer-first operating model are actively shaping the future of industrial pumping systems while delivering measurable value across global end markets.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Award to an organization that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About Teikoku USA

Teikoku USA, a subsidiary of Teikoku Corporation of Japan, is part of the world's largest supplier of sealless canned motor pumps, with more than 400,000 units operating worldwide. Teikoku provides engineered pumping solutions for critical applications where safety, reliability, and zero leakage are essential. Headquartered in Warminster, Pennsylvania, Teikoku USA offers engineering, manufacturing, and aftermarket service capabilities across North America, supported by facilities in Pennsylvania, Texas, and Ohio. As part of the global Teikoku Group, the company combines local support with worldwide expertise in sealless pump technology.

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