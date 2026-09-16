Mercuryo and Tangem Launch Zero-Fees On-Ramp Offer for USDC on Stellar

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payments infrastructure platform Mercuryo and leading self-custodial hardware wallet Tangem today announced a limited-time, zero-fee on-ramp campaign for USD Coin (USDC) on the Stellar network. The promotion enables users to buy the dollar-backed stablecoin directly into their Tangem wallet with no Mercuryo or Tangem fees.

The campaign supports purchases by credit or debit card, including Apple Pay and Google Pay. Eligible transactions require a minimum purchase of $150/€150 and are capped at $700/€700 per on-ramp transaction. The offer is available for on-ramp only and supports selected local currencies. Network transaction fees on Stellar will still apply.

"We're delighted to launch this zero-fee on-ramp for USDC on Stellar with Tangem," said Arthur Firstov, Chief Business Officer at Mercuryo. "As stablecoin utility expands across the crypto ecosystem, this offer gives Tangem users a straightforward way to obtain access to USDC."

"The campaign gives users a simple way to buy USDC directly into a self-custodial wallet, so they control their assets from the moment of purchase," said Stanislav Bublik, Head of Investment Products at Tangem. "At the same time, they are acquiring a fully reserved, dollar-backed stablecoin with zero fees."

The promotion is not available to users in the US, UK or European Economic Area (EEA).

Mercuryo is a first-mover and innovator in the fast-evolving Web3 space, providing a variety of payment solutions along with seamless on-chain integration. Mercuryo's intuitive solutions are simplifying the experience for newcomers to the digital token space. Mercuryo specialises in efficient capital flow in the DeFi ecosystem and combines various payment solutions into a single interface.

*Users must hold a Stellar (XLM) balance or first top up their Tangem wallet with XLM (€10-€50) in order to on-ramp USDC on the Stellar network. XLM top-ups are also available with zero fees.

*The offer is available for all supported local currencies.

*Crypto assets are highly volatile and carry a high level of risk. Investors should consider their individual circumstances and seek independent financial advice if necessary.

About Mercuryo

Mercuryo is a leading payment infrastructure platform in the digital token space. Standing out in the decentralized ecosystem by enhancing payment use case growth and on-chain integration, Mercuryo's intuitive and robust solutions are powering the next generation of Web3 payment services. Mercuryo's innovative payment products such as Spend, bridge the gap between TradFi, Web2 and Web3. Mercuryo is the proud partner of leading pillars in the digital token economy such as Trust Wallet and MetaMask, along with Revolut, Mastercard and Visa. Driven by an evolving product suite, Mercuryo is expanding further and continuing to innovate with a diversified stack of payment services.

Learn more at:

https://mercuryo.io/

Media Contact

Joe Morgan, PR Manager, Mercuryo

j.morgan@mercuryo.io

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