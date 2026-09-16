Bybit Derivatives Volume Climbed to $321B in August as Market Share Expands in Crypto Summer

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit saw its derivatives trading volume rise 14.9% to $321 billion in August, according to data cited in the latest CoinDesk Research report on centralized exchange (CEX) activity, as the exchange retained its position among the top three crypto trading venues industry-wide.

In spot trading, Bybit held a 5.26% market share for August, second among major exchanges by trading volume.

The growth came amid a period of broader recovery across CEXs in August 2026, which saw combined trading volumes climb 12.7% to $4.29 trillion, rebounding from multi-year lows recorded in July. Spot markets led the rebound, up by 18.7%, while derivatives volumes rose 11.3% across CEXs overall.

August saw a surge across crypto prices, with BTC recovering from roughly $63,000 at the start of the month to a three-month high above $80,000 by August 25, sparked by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's shock announcement to dampen Treasury yields. Spot prices however eased lower in the final days of the month following hawkish remarks from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh at the Jackson Hole symposium, though BTC still closed August with a 25.4% monthly gain - its biggest advance since November 2024.

The month also marked a record for real-world asset (RWA) perpetuals, a category that has expanded steadily through 2026, the report said. CEX-wide RWA perpetuals volume reached $602 billion in August, an all-time high, as trading activity in tokenized real-world assets continued to gain traction among derivatives traders. Launched earlier this year, Bybit TradFi Perpetuals now support over 250 trading pairs across traditional financial assets covering equities, commodities, and global ETFs.

Bybit continues to position itself around its broader New Financial Platform strategy, expanding beyond spot and derivatives trading into tokenized assets, stablecoins and institutional-grade products as the lines between centralized and decentralized finance continue to converge.

Bybit / NewFinancialPlatform

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About Bybit

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We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

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