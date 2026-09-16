More Electric Aircraft Market worth $8.66 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the more electric aircraft market is projected to grow from USD 5.95 billion in 2026 to USD 8.66 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on " More Electric Aircraft Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

More Electric Aircraft Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 5.95 billion

USD 5.95 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 8.66 billion

USD 8.66 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.8%

More Electric Aircraft Market Trends & Insights:

The more electric aircraft market is being supported by increasing aircraft production, rising electrification of onboard systems, and growing requirements for improved fuel efficiency, reduced aircraft weight, and lower maintenance costs. Demand is increasing for electric actuation, advanced power generation, high-voltage electrical architectures, power electronics, and intelligent power distribution systems that progressively replace or reduce conventional hydraulic, pneumatic, and mechanical functions.

By platform, rotary-wing aircraft is expected to record the highest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

By system, aircraft systems are expected to account for the dominant share of 70.1% in 2026.

By component, engines are expected to record the strongest growth rate of 10.4% during the forecast period.

By application, power generation is expected to account for a significant share of the more electric aircraft market.

By end user, civil aviation is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

By region, the Middle East & Africa is projected to have the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

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The more electric aircraft market is projected to expand steadily through 2031 as aircraft manufacturers increase the use of electrical systems to replace or reduce conventional hydraulic, pneumatic, and mechanical functions. Rising aircraft production, fleet modernization, higher electrical power requirements, and growing focus on fuel efficiency are increasing the adoption of generators, starter-generators, electric actuators, electric pumps, power electronics, and advanced power distribution systems.

The market is gaining momentum as commercial and military aircraft manufacturers seek to reduce aircraft weight, improve energy efficiency and lower maintenance requirements. Aircraft programs are increasingly incorporating electrically driven environmental control systems, flight control actuation, braking systems and accessory systems. At the same time, higher onboard electrical loads from avionics, cabin systems and mission equipment are increasing requirements for power generation, conversion, and distribution equipment.

By platform, fixed-wing aircraft is positioned to retain the largest market share during the forecast period.

Fixed-wing aircraft are expected to account for the largest share of the more electric aircraft market as commercial and military aircraft programs continue to incorporate higher levels of electrical content. Narrow-body and wide-body aircraft increasingly use advanced generators, electric pumps, electrical actuation, power conversion systems, and digitally controlled power distribution technologies. The large installed base of fixed-wing aircraft combined with strong aircraft order backlogs and production activity is expected to support recurring demand for electrical systems and components. New-generation aircraft are also being designed with greater electrical power capacity to support avionics, cabin loads, and aircraft systems that were traditionally powered through hydraulic or pneumatic architectures.

By end user, civil aviation is projected to be a prominent segment during the forecast period.

Civil aviation is expected to account for the dominant share of the more electric aircraft industry as airlines continue fleet renewal and aircraft manufacturers increase production of new-generation commercial platforms. Increasing passenger traffic, replacement of aging aircraft, and large commercial aircraft order backlogs are supporting demand for electrically intensive narrow-body, wide-body, and regional aircraft. Commercial aircraft manufacturers are increasing the use of electric actuation, electrically driven pumps, advanced environmental control systems, and higher-capacity power generation systems to improve fuel efficiency and reduce maintenance requirements. On the other hand, military aviation will remain an important market supported by fighter aircraft procurement, transport aircraft modernization, and increasing electrical power requirements for avionics, sensors, and mission systems.

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Increasing development prospects are expected from the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Countries in Asia Pacific are increasing aircraft procurement, expanding airline fleets, and developing domestic aerospace manufacturing capabilities. Rising passenger traffic, large aircraft order books, and growing investment in aviation infrastructure are expected to support demand for more electric aircraft systems across China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and other regional markets. Aircraft production programs and aerospace localization initiatives across the region are also creating opportunities for suppliers of electrical power generation, power conversion, distribution equipment, actuation systems, and energy-storage technologies. Increasing military aircraft procurement and modernization programs are expected to provide additional opportunities for more electric aircraft technologies.

The major participants in the more electric aircraft companies include Safran SA (France), Honeywell Aerospace (US), RTX Corporation (US), GE Aerospace (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH (Germany), AMETEK Inc. (US), Nabtesco Corporation (Japan), Moog Inc. (US), Astronics Corporation (US), Eaton (Ireland), Thales (France), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), and Crane Aerospace & Electronics (US). The competitive landscape includes diversified aerospace groups as well as specialist electrical power, actuation, and aircraft component suppliers.

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