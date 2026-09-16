Bybit Recognized by Korean National Police Agency for Contribution to Cybercrime Response and Security Cooperation

Recognition at ISCR 2026 highlights Bybit's ongoing collaboration with law enforcement and regulators to trace illicit funds, share intelligence and strengthen the global response to crypto-related cybercrime

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has been recognized by the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA) for its contribution to cybercrime investigations and international cooperation. At the 27th International Symposium on Cybercrime Response (ISCR 2026), held in Seoul from August 27-28, the KNPA presented Bybit with a Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of its contribution to strengthening cooperation between the two organizations, particularly in the investigation of cybercrime. The certificate was presented on stage by Yoo Jae-seong, Acting Commissioner General of the Korean National Police Agency, and received on behalf of Bybit by Coco Heng, Head of Law Enforcement at Bybit.

Bybit was nominated by the Korean National Police Agency for the recognition. The company was the only cryptocurrency exchange to receive the Certificate of Appreciation at ISCR 2026, underscoring the importance of collaboration between the digital-asset industry and law enforcement in addressing increasingly sophisticated cybercrime.

ISCR is hosted annually by the Korean National Police Agency's Investigation Bureau and brings together government, industry and academia to advance cybercrime response and cybersecurity cooperation. The 2026 symposium focused on "Perfect Cube: Three Dimensions for Shaping New Digital Order," highlighting standards, technology and cooperation as key pillars for building a safer digital environment.

Strengthening cooperation beyond the platform

Bybit's approach to security extends beyond protecting its own platform. The company works with law enforcement agencies, regulators, blockchain intelligence providers and industry partners to support investigations, trace illicit funds and provide relevant intelligence that can help authorities identify the movement of stolen or fraud-linked assets.

Through its law enforcement function, Bybit responds to requests from authorities across jurisdictions and works with investigators to support the tracing of digital assets and the development of actionable intelligence. This cooperation is increasingly important as cybercriminal groups move assets across multiple blockchains, platforms and jurisdictions.

"Cybercrime does not stop at borders, and neither should the cooperation needed to fight it," said Coco Heng, Head of Law Enforcement at Bybit. "Our responsibility is not only to protect our users and our platform, but also to work constructively with law enforcement and regulators when digital assets are connected to criminal activity. The recognition from the Korean National Police Agency is a meaningful acknowledgement of that work. We are grateful for the trust placed in our team and remain committed to sharing intelligence, supporting investigations and helping make the digital-asset ecosystem harder for criminals to exploit."

Turning security data into action

The recognition follows the publication of Bybit's H1 2026 Risk & Security Report, which details the company's continued investment in security, risk controls and cybercrime prevention.

According to the report, Bybit intercepted more than $700 million in potential user losses during the first half of 2026, following the review of more than 30,000 suspicious withdrawal requests. The company also identified approximately $212 million in potential fraud-linked on-chain funds and blacklisted more than 10,000 malicious addresses.

Bybit expanded its monitoring to cover 100% of business-relevant on-chain activity, including listed token contracts, ecosystem contracts and the company's cold, warm and hot wallets. During the period, the company handled 10 security incidents involving listed token projects, with zero resulting losses to the platform.

The report also details the growing role of AI in Bybit's security operations. More than 100,000 security alerts were processed with AI-assisted analysis during H1 2026, while AI-assisted security auditing identified high-severity vulnerabilities at three to five times the rate of manual review. Bybit also reduced the time required to move from security assessment to testing from approximately two weeks to two hours.

For Bybit, these capabilities are part of a broader shift from responding to individual incidents toward building an always-on security framework that combines technology, intelligence, human expertise and external cooperation.

Building a safer digital-asset ecosystem

As digital-asset adoption expands, Bybit believes effective cybercrime response requires stronger coordination between private-sector platforms and public-sector authorities.

The company will continue to strengthen its security infrastructure while expanding cooperation with law enforcement agencies, regulators and industry partners globally. Bybit's objective is to help detect threats earlier, accelerate investigations and make illicit activity more difficult to execute and profit from.

The recognition at ISCR 2026 represents an important milestone in that effort and reinforces Bybit's commitment to contributing to a safer and more trusted digital-asset ecosystem.

Bybit / NewFinancialPlatform

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