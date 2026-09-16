Eaton Corporation Continues to Leverage ISNetworld to Scale Subcontractor Management Across EMEA

Global power leader expands ISN partnership to help standardize subcontractor oversight and align safety standards in Turkey

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced Eaton Corporation, an intelligent power management company operating across electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical systems, continues to expand its use of ISNetworld as its primary subcontractor information management platform throughout the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

Why is the Partnership Important for Eaton as it Continues to Expand In EMEA?

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Eaton has global operations across 175 countries and has been an ISNetworld customer since 2006. Between 2024 and 2026 Eaton expanded its use of ISNetworld into 20+ countries across the EMEA to standardize its global subcontractor management processes. Eaton most recently implemented ISNetworld in Turkey and has plans to implement in Spain and Portugal later this year. This expansion allows Eaton to prioritize high-risk and business-critical subcontractors while building a consistent framework for oversight across diverse regulatory environments.

"Operating globally requires a unified, scalable subcontractor management framework, reinforcing accountability at every level of our operations," said Istvan Neuburger-Czimmermann, Senior Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) Lead at Eaton Corporation. "ISNetworld helps Eaton gain greater visibility into organization-wide information to ensure subcontractor employees receive appropriate training before working on Eaton projects."

How is Eaton Expanding ISNetworld Across the EMEA Region?

Eaton follows ISN best practices to help drive structured subcontractor onboarding, engagement, and adoption across its EMEA operations, leading to 100% subscription compliance for subcontractors in multiple countries, such as Denmark, Norway, Czechia, South Africa, and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As part of its continued regional growth strategy, Eaton plans to implement ISN's safety perception assessment, CultureSight, to measure workforce sentiment, leading to site-specific improvement plans, reassessments to evaluate effectiveness, and actionable feedback to increase accountability and engagement.

"Eaton's expansion of ISNetworld demonstrates the level of coordination required to manage subcontractors at a global scale," said David Bibby, Vice President of International Operations at ISN. "By leveraging ISNetworld's tools and services, Eaton is reinforcing a standardized framework that will help inform decision-making and support safe, reliable operations."

For more information on ISN's industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN's brands include ISNetworld, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com.

About Eaton Corporation

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. Eaton makes products for data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace, and mobility markets. The company is guided by the commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably, and to help customers manage power - today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, Eaton is helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come. For more information, visit eaton.com.

Media Contact

Alyssa Bruce

Walker Sands for ISN

isnpr@walkersands.com