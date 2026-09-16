Smart Glass Market worth $12.91 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Smart Glass Market is projected to be valued at USD 7.10 billion in 2026 and USD 12.91 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 75 Figures spread through 290 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Smart Glass Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Smart Glass Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 7.10 billion

USD 7.10 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 12.91 billion

USD 12.91 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 10.5%

Smart Glass Market Trends & Insights:

The smart glass market is expected to grow significantly as industries increase investments in energy-efficient glazing, smart buildings, advanced automotive glazing, and intelligent transportation systems across architecture & construction, automotive & transportation, aerospace, healthcare, hospitality, and commercial applications. The market is further driven by rising demand for dynamic daylight and glare control, solar-heat management, privacy, occupant comfort, and improved energy efficiency. Product innovations and strategic developments by key players such as Saint-Gobain, AGC, Gentex, Corning, and NSG, including advancements in electrochromic, SPD, PDLC, hybrid glazing, functional coatings, and automated control systems, are further strengthening sustained market growth.

By type, the hybrid segment is expected to record a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

By technology, the suspended particle display (SPD) segment is expected to register a CAGR of ~11.7% between 2026 and 2032.

By mechanism, the active segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of ~10.7% during the forecast period.

By control system, the mobile-based segment is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period.

By end use, the transportation segment is expected to capture the largest share in 2032.

By region, North America is expected to dominate the smart glass market with a share of ~35.7%, in terms of value, in 2025.

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The key factor propelling the smart glass market is the increasing adoption of dynamic glazing and energy-efficient glass technologies for improved light management, thermal control, privacy, and occupant comfort across applications such as architecture, automotive, transportation, aerospace, and hospitality. End users are increasingly deploying smart glass to regulate daylight, reduce glare and solar heat gain, enhance privacy, and improve the energy performance of buildings and vehicles. Furthermore, the integration of electrochromic, SPD, and PDLC technologies with sensors, mobile controls, automated systems, and building-management platforms is significantly improving switching flexibility, user control, and operational efficiency. The growing demand for large-area panoramic glazing, premium vehicle interiors, smart façades, and connected building solutions, coupled with investments in green buildings, electric vehicles, smart infrastructure, and sustainable construction, continues to strengthen the global market growth.

Mobile-based segment to register the highest CAGR in the smart glass market from 2026 to 2032.

Based on control system, the mobile-based segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing use of smartphones and tablets for convenient, remote control of smart glass systems. Mobile-based control allows users to adjust transparency, tint level, and opacity through dedicated applications or wireless interfaces, providing greater flexibility and ease of operation across residential, commercial, automotive, and hospitality applications. This approach is particularly suited to applications requiring convenient control of privacy, daylight, glare, and solar heat, while reducing reliance on physical switches or centralized control panels. Furthermore, the growing integration of smart glass with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, wireless connectivity, sensors, and smart-home or building-automation platforms is expanding the functionality of mobile-based control systems. Users can increasingly operate multiple glazing panels, create customized settings, and automate glass adjustments based on usage requirements. Continuous advancements in mobile applications, wireless communication, and connected-device technologies, along with increasing adoption of smart buildings, connected homes, premium vehicles, and intelligent interior spaces, are expected to further accelerate the segmental growth globally.

Transportation segment to account for a significant share of the smart glass market in 2032.

Based on end use, the transportation segment is expected to capture a significant share of the smart glass industry in 2032, driven by increasing adoption of advanced glazing solutions in automobiles, aircraft, trains, and other transportation systems. Smart glass enables dynamic control of light transmission, glare, solar heat, and privacy, improving passenger comfort and supporting the development of premium and technologically advanced transportation interiors. Its growing use in automotive sunroofs, panoramic roofs, side windows, rear windows, aircraft windows, and train glazing is further supporting segment growth. Additionally, the increasing integration of smart glass with vehicle electronics, sensors, automated controls, and connected systems is expanding its functionality across transportation applications. The growing demand for electric and premium vehicles, enhanced passenger experience, lightweight and energy-efficient designs, and advanced aircraft and rail interiors is creating new opportunities for smart glazing. Continuous advancements in electrochromic, SPD, and PDLC technologies, along with improvements in switching speed, optical performance, durability, and large-area glazing, are expected to further strengthen the transportation segment globally.

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Asia Pacific to register the highest CAGR in the smart glass market between 2026 and 2032.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization, expanding construction activity, growing automotive production, and increasing emphasis on energy-efficient and technologically advanced infrastructure. The region is witnessing rising demand for smart glass across commercial buildings, automotive and transportation, aerospace, hospitality, and premium residential projects, particularly in major economies such as China, Japan, and South Korea. The growing adoption of smart glass in building façades, windows, partitions, skylights, panoramic roofs, and other transportation applications is supporting regional market expansion. In addition, the strong automotive manufacturing base and increasing adoption of electric and premium vehicles are creating opportunities for dynamic glazing solutions. Investments in green buildings, smart cities, infrastructure modernization, energy-efficient construction, and connected transportation are further encouraging the deployment of smart glass. Furthermore, advancements in electrochromic, SPD, and PDLC technologies, along with increasing regional manufacturing capabilities, are expected to strengthen regional market growth.

Key Players

The smart glass companies includes many major Tier I and II players, including Saint-Gobain (France), AGC Inc. (Japan), Gentex Corporation (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), View, Inc. (US), Gauzy Ltd (Israel), Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (China), Research Frontiers (US), and Diamond Switchable Glass Ltd (Ireland), among others. These players have a strong market presence in smart glass technologies across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

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