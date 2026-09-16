Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft's Edelweiss Software Group Enters the Restaurant Intelligence Market with the Acquisition of Mirus

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, today announced the acquisition of Mirus Information Technology Services, Inc. ("Mirus"), a Houston, Texas-based provider of restaurant intelligence and data management software. The acquisition was completed through Edelweiss Software Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Valsoft.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Houston, Mirus helps multi-unit restaurant operators turn fragmented operational data into a single, decision-ready view of the business. The company brings together data from across the restaurant technology stack, including guest reservations, point-of-sale, scheduling and labor, inventory, financial, loyalty, and delivery systems, into a unified platform with configurable reporting, dashboards, automated calculations, and alerts. Mirus has worked with more than 250 restaurant brands representing over 25,000 units.

The platform gives operations, finance, marketing, and executive teams self-service dashboards, configurable reporting, automated data workflows and alerts, and performance analysis across sales, traffic, labor productivity, promotions, and unit-level profitability.

With this acquisition, Edelweiss Software Group enters the restaurant analytics market, adding a data platform embedded in the daily operations of multi-unit restaurant organizations.

"Restaurant operators have no shortage of data. The challenge is turning it into a complete, reliable view of the business and making it useful at the moment decisions need to be made. Mirus solves that problem by connecting the systems that run a multi-unit restaurant organization and translating complex data into actionable insight. We look forward to supporting the Mirus team as the company expands its product capabilities, deepens customer value, and advances the future of restaurant intelligence," said Anthony Caruso, Managing Partner at Edelweiss Software Group.

"Having come up in restaurant operations, I know operators make their best decisions when they can trust their data to give them clarity. This is what Mirus delivers, and it is what our customers count on us for every day. Joining Valsoft and the Edelweiss Software Group lets us keep investing in that mission, in our product, and in the people behind it, with the stability of an owner that helps us build for the long term. I am proud of what we have accomplished so far, and even more excited about what this next chapter will make possible for our customers and our team," said Rob Dominguez, Managing Director at Mirus.

Mirus will continue to operate autonomously, with its leadership team and employees remaining in place. As part of the Valsoft ecosystem, the company will join Edelweiss Software Group, one of Valsoft's decentralized operating entities, benefiting from shared expertise, operational support, and long-term investment, while preserving its entrepreneurial culture and strong customer focus.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo (General Counsel), Shinjay Choi (Senior Legal Counsel), Louis-Philippe Lacasse (Senior Legal Counsel), and Elisa Marcon (Senior Corporate Paralegal). Mirus was represented by DuBois Bryant & Campbell. Ponterra Business Advisors served as Mirus's M&A advisor.

About Mirus

Founded in 1999, Mirus is a Houston, Texas-based restaurant analytics and data management platform that helps multi-unit restaurant operators turn fragmented operational data into actionable business insight. Its platform consolidates point-of-sale, labor, financial, loyalty, and delivery data into configurable reporting, dashboards, automated calculations, and alerts. Mirus has worked with more than 250 restaurant brands representing over 25,000 units over this time.

For more information, please visit: www.mirus.com

About Edelweiss Software Group

Edelweiss Software Group acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market software companies across a broad range of industries. As part of Valsoft Corporation, Edelweiss serves as a permanent basecamp for the businesses it acquires, preserving their leadership, brand, and customer relationships. Through its decentralized model and in-house expertise across M&A, technology, AI, marketing, and operations, Edelweiss supports its companies in entering new markets, expanding product capability, and serving customers more effectively at scale.

For more information, please visit: www.edelweisscorp.com

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. Valsoft's strategy is to invest for the long term, enabling businesses to benefit from global expertise, shared best practices, and a decentralized structure that allows them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while achieving sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit: www.valsoftcorp.com

Media Contact

Communications and Public Relations

Valsoft Corporation

communications@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/valsofts-edelweiss-software-group-enters-the-restaurant-intellig-1221613