KeyBank: Key4Women Annual Breakfast Forum Brings Inspiration and Connection to Central New York

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / On September 9, women business owners, professionals, community leaders and entrepreneurs gathered at The Links at Erie Village in East Syracuse for KeyBank's annual Central New York Key4Women Breakfast Forum. The event brought together members of the region's business community for networking, learning and recognition of leaders making a difference across Central New York.

The highlight of the morning was an engaging fireside chat with Felisha Legette-Jack, head coach of Syracuse University's women's basketball team, moderated by Tamika Otis, KeyBank Corporate Responsibility and Community Relations Officer. Coach Jack shared personal reflections on leadership, faith, resilience, and the importance of investing in others, offering attendees valuable insights drawn from her experiences both on and off the court.

The event also celebrated individuals whose leadership has strengthened the Central New York community.

Carolyn D. Brown, Executive Director of PEACE, Inc., received the 2026 Key4Women Community Impact Award. Since becoming the organization's first female executive director in 2021, Brown has helped expand programs that support families through early childhood education, housing assistance, senior services and poverty reduction initiatives. Her leadership has also strengthened partnerships that create greater access to resources and opportunities throughout the region.

As part of the award, KeyBank made a $2,500 donation in Brown's honor. She elected to direct the funds to the Hiscock Legal Aid Society, where she serves as a board member, helping support the organization's mission of providing critical legal services to those in need.

The forum also recognized Amy Bidwell as recipient of the 2026 Key4Women Champion Award. A former KeyBank Regional Community Sales Manager, Bidwell was instrumental in building and growing the Key4Women program in Central New York. Through her dedication to connecting clients, community partners and local leaders, she helped create many of the relationships and traditions that continue to define the program today. Her commitment to helping women succeed left a lasting impact on both the Key4Women network and the broader Central New York community.

The annual Key4Women forum is dedicated to supporting, connecting and celebrating women in business. Launched in 2005, the Key4Women program provides:

Customized financial services and guidance from Key4Women Certified Advisors

Exclusive educational and networking opportunities designed to foster professional and business growth

Timely insights on financial and business trends

Connections to a strong network of business and community leaders

Support for organizations and initiatives that advance opportunities for women

In Central New York, the program continues to grow, currently serving 479 member businesses and supported by 181 Certified Key4Women Advisors committed to helping women achieve their personal and professional goals.

From Coach Jack's inspiring message to the recognition of community champions and opportunities for new connections, the 2026 Central New York Key4Women Breakfast Forum showcased the power of leadership, partnership and investing in the success of women across the region.

More about Key4Women can be found here.

Learn more about how KeyBank helps clients, teammates, and communities thrive by making meaningful investments in the places it's proud to call home.

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

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SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/key4women-annual-breakfast-forum-brings-inspiration-and-connection-t-1221616