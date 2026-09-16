Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kommerzialisierung der "Super-Exosomen"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.09.2026 16:38 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LA Kings 5K Raises Over $120,000 and Unites Southern California Community To Support Youth Wellness, Inclusion and Social Impact Programs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / AEG's LA Kings brought together players, fans, families and community members for the 2026 LA Kings 5K in South Redondo Beach, Calif., raising $124,799 to support Kings Care Foundation programs that advance youth wellness, social impact and community development across Los Angeles. The annual event demonstrated the power of sports to inspire community engagement while generating critical resources for nonprofit organizations serving local families and neighborhoods.

Held in the Riviera Village area of South Redondo Beach, the LA Kings 5K welcomed participants of all ages and abilities through both in-person and virtual participation opportunities, creating an inclusive experience centered on health, connection and philanthropy. Hosted by LA Kings alumnus and broadcaster Daryl Evans, the event brought together supporters from across Southern California in a shared effort to invest in stronger, healthier communities.

Several current LA Kings players attended the event to show their support for the community, including Adrian Kempe, Trevor Moore, Mikey Anderson, Darcy Kuemper, Joel Edmundson and Cody Ceci. Their participation provided fans and families with an opportunity to connect with the team while highlighting the organization's commitment to giving back beyond the ice.

Proceeds from registrations, sponsorships and charitable contributions will support the work of Kings Care Foundation, the LA Kings' charitable arm. Funds raised through the event will be reinvested in nonprofit organizations and community initiatives focused on youth wellness, environmental sustainability, social advocacy and inclusion, helping expand access to programs and resources that improve quality of life for individuals and families throughout the region.

"This 5K showed what is possible when a community comes together around a common purpose," said Daryl Evans. "Every participant helped support programs that strengthen Los Angeles, from promoting youth wellness to creating more inclusive opportunities for families throughout our region."

Beyond promoting physical activity, the event highlighted the LA Kings' ongoing commitment to leveraging the platform of sports to address community needs and create positive social impact. Participants completed the scenic coastal course while contributing to programs that support young people, strengthen local nonprofit organizations and expand opportunities for underserved communities throughout Los Angeles County.

Through Kings Care Foundation, the LA Kings support initiatives that promote the mental and physical well-being of youth, encourage sustainable practices, address pressing community challenges and foster welcoming environments where individuals of all backgrounds and abilities can thrive. The Foundation works alongside nonprofit leaders, community organizations and local stakeholders to help create meaningful and lasting change across Southern California.

The LA Kings 5K reflects AEG's broader commitment to strengthening communities through service, philanthropy and civic engagement. By bringing together sports, wellness and charitable giving, the event creates opportunities for individuals, families and organizations to make a tangible difference while supporting programs that help build healthier, more resilient and inclusive communities.

Find more stories and multimedia from AEG at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/la-kings-5k-raises-over-120-000-and-unites-southern-california-community-to-su-1221615

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.