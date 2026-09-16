LA Kings 5K Raises Over $120,000 and Unites Southern California Community To Support Youth Wellness, Inclusion and Social Impact Programs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / AEG's LA Kings brought together players, fans, families and community members for the 2026 LA Kings 5K in South Redondo Beach, Calif., raising $124,799 to support Kings Care Foundation programs that advance youth wellness, social impact and community development across Los Angeles. The annual event demonstrated the power of sports to inspire community engagement while generating critical resources for nonprofit organizations serving local families and neighborhoods.

Held in the Riviera Village area of South Redondo Beach, the LA Kings 5K welcomed participants of all ages and abilities through both in-person and virtual participation opportunities, creating an inclusive experience centered on health, connection and philanthropy. Hosted by LA Kings alumnus and broadcaster Daryl Evans, the event brought together supporters from across Southern California in a shared effort to invest in stronger, healthier communities.

Several current LA Kings players attended the event to show their support for the community, including Adrian Kempe, Trevor Moore, Mikey Anderson, Darcy Kuemper, Joel Edmundson and Cody Ceci. Their participation provided fans and families with an opportunity to connect with the team while highlighting the organization's commitment to giving back beyond the ice.

Proceeds from registrations, sponsorships and charitable contributions will support the work of Kings Care Foundation, the LA Kings' charitable arm. Funds raised through the event will be reinvested in nonprofit organizations and community initiatives focused on youth wellness, environmental sustainability, social advocacy and inclusion, helping expand access to programs and resources that improve quality of life for individuals and families throughout the region.

"This 5K showed what is possible when a community comes together around a common purpose," said Daryl Evans. "Every participant helped support programs that strengthen Los Angeles, from promoting youth wellness to creating more inclusive opportunities for families throughout our region."

Beyond promoting physical activity, the event highlighted the LA Kings' ongoing commitment to leveraging the platform of sports to address community needs and create positive social impact. Participants completed the scenic coastal course while contributing to programs that support young people, strengthen local nonprofit organizations and expand opportunities for underserved communities throughout Los Angeles County.

Through Kings Care Foundation, the LA Kings support initiatives that promote the mental and physical well-being of youth, encourage sustainable practices, address pressing community challenges and foster welcoming environments where individuals of all backgrounds and abilities can thrive. The Foundation works alongside nonprofit leaders, community organizations and local stakeholders to help create meaningful and lasting change across Southern California.

The LA Kings 5K reflects AEG's broader commitment to strengthening communities through service, philanthropy and civic engagement. By bringing together sports, wellness and charitable giving, the event creates opportunities for individuals, families and organizations to make a tangible difference while supporting programs that help build healthier, more resilient and inclusive communities.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/la-kings-5k-raises-over-120-000-and-unites-southern-california-community-to-su-1221615