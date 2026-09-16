NIGCOMSAT Selects Hughes JUPITER Scalable Gateway to Support Nigeria's Next-Generation Satellite Program

Hughes JUPITER Ground System to Enable High-Throughput Capacity for NIGCOMSAT-2A and 2B Satellites

GERMANTOWN, Md., Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (Hughes), an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: ECHO), today announced that Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) has selected the JUPITER scalable gateway system to support the operator's next-generation satellites, NIGCOMSAT-2A and NIGCOMSAT-2B. The contract award underscores the role of Hughes as a trusted partner in advancing secure, high-capacity satellite connectivity across Africa.

Key Takeaways

NIGCOMSAT Selects JUPITER System: The Hughes JUPITER platform will power the upcoming NIGCOMSAT-2A and 2B satellites operated by Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited.





The Hughes JUPITER platform will power the upcoming NIGCOMSAT-2A and 2B satellites operated by Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited. JUPITER Powers Expanded Multi-Band Service: The new system unlocks high-speed broadband across Ka-, Ku-, and C-bands for enterprise, government, and consumer use.





The new system unlocks high-speed broadband across Ka-, Ku-, and C-bands for enterprise, government, and consumer use. Deployment Roadmap: Preparation begins in 2026, establishing the ground system and local manufacturing footprint well ahead of the 2028 and 2029 satellite launches.





Under the contract, Hughes will deliver a JUPITER scalable gateway system designed to support capacity deployment across the new satellites. The solution will enable multi-band operations across Ka-, Ku-, and C-bands, supporting high-speed broadband, enterprise, and government services throughout Nigeria and the wider region.

"Being contracted by NIGCOMSAT for this strategic national program reflects the strength, flexibility, and proven performance of our JUPITER platform," said Anshu Vij, Managing Director, EMEA at Hughes. "This collaboration will help NIGCOMSAT deliver resilient, high-throughput connectivity while laying the foundation for future growth, innovation, and digital inclusion across Nigeria."

This agreement represents a significant strategic opportunity to advance Nigeria's satellite communications industry from a predominantly service-oriented model towards local manufacturing and indigenous value creation.

To support NIGCOMSAT in its establishment of a local manufacturing facility, Hughes expects to provide technical guidance, engineering support, and advisory expertise to help enable the local assembly of satellite terminals in Nigeria.

This initiative is particularly aligned with Nigeria's renewed emphasis on local content, indigenous capacity development, job creation, and economic diversification, while also leveraging NIGCOMSAT's existing satellite broadband capability, which supports Ka-, Ku-, and C-band services.

"As we prepare for the next phase of Nigeria's satellite infrastructure, partnering with Hughes provides us with a scalable and future-ready ground system," said Jane Egerton-Idehen, Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT. "The JUPITER platform will allow us to efficiently deploy capacity today, while scaling to meet the country's long-term connectivity needs."

Jane Egerton-Idehen also noted that the partnership should be viewed not merely as a commercial technology arrangement, but as a strategic industrialization initiative capable of strengthening Nigeria's satellite communications sovereignty, accelerating digital infrastructure development, supporting defense and government connectivity, stimulating manufacturing and innovation, diversifying national revenue sources, and positioning Nigeria as a future regional hub for the production, deployment, and servicing of satellite broadband terminals and antennas across Africa.

The project is expected to progress through system preparation in 2026 and delivery of ground systems, terminals, and local assembly to be ready ahead of the satellite launch targeted respectively for early 2028 and 2029.

For more information about Hughes satellite solutions, visit https://www.hughes.com/what-we-offer/satellite-ground-systems.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company, provides broadband equipment and services, managed services and satellite-based communications solutions to enterprises, governments and consumers worldwide. Hughes is the world's leading provider of satellite gateways and terminals and delivers advanced networking technologies for fixed and mobile applications. For more information, visit www.hughes.com.

About NIGCOMSAT Limited

Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) is Nigeria's national satellite operator, wholly owned by the Federal Government of Nigeria. NIGCOMSAT provides secure satellite communications services supporting broadband connectivity, broadcasting, navigation and critical government and enterprise applications across Africa and beyond. For more information, visit www.nigcomsat.gov.ng/.

Media Contact: mediarelations@hughes.com