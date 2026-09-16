Three professional brands will receive the AI Agent Suite and certified AEO engagement as part of Trustpoint Xposure's Q4 Business Buster award program. Submissions close Sept. 30. Recipients are announced Oct. 1 at the AI Agent Suite public launch.

AMHERST, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Trustpoint Xposure, a PR and Answer Engine Optimization agency headquartered in New York that describes itself as the first US-based agency to operate under a documented five-signal AEO certification methodology - a designation based on the agency's own internal standard and not conferred by an independent third party - today announced the final week of submissions for its Q4 Business Buster award program, coinciding with the Oct. 1 public launch of its AI Agent Suite.

The AI Agent Suite launches publicly on Oct. 1, marking the first date the suite will be available beyond the agency's pre-release client program. Three professional brands selected through the Q4 Business Buster award program will receive complimentary access to the suite alongside certified AEO engagements as part of the Oct. 1 launch announcement.

Every brand that submits an entry receives a complimentary AI visibility audit documenting its current AI citation status across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. No purchase is required.

Professional brands can review entry requirements and request a complimentary AI visibility audit before the Sept. 30 submission deadline.

Award Program Structure

The Q4 Business Buster award program offers three prize tiers selected by Trustpoint Xposure based on each brand's current AI citation gap and Q4 business development goals as documented in the entry profile.

First place receives a full certified AEO engagement covering all five AI citation signals - entity clarity, Google Knowledge Panel development, editorial placements in AI-recognized publications, schema content architecture, and Wikipedia entity establishment for qualifying brands - plus twelve months of complete AI Agent Suite access.

Second place receives a six-month certified AEO engagement plus six months of AI Agent Suite access, covering the Q4 2026 and Q1 2027 business development window.

Third place receives a complimentary AI visibility audit plus three months of AI Agent Suite access, providing direct experience with the Lead Generation Agent, Trust Builder Agent, and AI Recommendation Agent through Q4 2026.

The Oct. 1 AI Agent Suite Launch

The AI Agent Suite consists of five purpose-built AI agents, each designed to automate a specific business development outcome while simultaneously building AI citation authority across major platforms.

The Lead Generation Agent automates qualified lead identification and structured outreach. The Trust Builder Agent publishes schema-tagged content that builds prospective client trust and AI citation authority simultaneously. The Authority Agent maintains and builds the five certified AEO signals on a continuous basis. The AI Recommendation Agent monitors AI citation status across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews and triggers signal responses as citation gaps are identified. The Deal Closer Agent supports conversion of AI-directed inbound leads through structured trust reinforcement sequences.

The suite has been running in a pre-release client program since earlier in 2026. Professional brands interested in understanding how the certified AEO methodology works alongside the AI Agent Suite can review the agency's documented five-signal approach ahead of the Oct. 1 launch.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the Q4 Business Buster award program?

A: The Q4 Business Buster is an award program from Trustpoint Xposure offering three professional brands complimentary access to the AI Agent Suite alongside certified AEO engagements timed for Q4 2026. Submissions close Sept. 30 and recipients are announced Oct. 1.

Q: What is the AI Agent Suite?

A: Five purpose-built AI agents launching publicly Oct. 1: the Lead Generation Agent, Trust Builder Agent, Authority Agent, AI Recommendation Agent, and Deal Closer Agent, each designed to automate a specific business development outcome while simultaneously building AI citation authority across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.

Q: Do I need to be a current Trustpoint Xposure client to enter?

A: No. The Q4 Business Buster award program is open to any professional brand regardless of existing agency relationship. Every entrant receives a complimentary AI visibility audit. No purchase is required.

Q: What is Trustpoint Xposure?

A: Trustpoint Xposure is a PR and Answer Engine Optimization agency headquartered in New York that describes itself as the first AEO-certified PR agency in the United States based on its own internally designated certification standard, not conferred by an independent third party. The agency helps professional brands get recommended by AI through its certified five-signal methodology and AI Agent Suite.

About Trustpoint Xposure

Trustpoint Xposure is a PR and Answer Engine Optimization agency headquartered in New York that describes itself as the first AEO-certified PR agency in the United States based on its own internally designated certification standard, not conferred by an independent third party. The agency helps professional brands build AI citation authority across ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews through its certified five-signal AEO methodology and AI Agent Suite. The agency has conducted more than 200 professional AI citation audits across legal, medical, financial, technology, and real estate sectors.

Media Contact

Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: Trustpoint Xposure

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/trustpoint-xposure-launches-ai-agent-suite-on-oct.-1-and-opens-final-week-of-q-1221540