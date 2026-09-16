Diné Development Corporation: Diné Development Corporation Presents $750,000 Dividend to Navajo Nation

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Diné Development Corporation (DDC), a Navajo Nation owned federal IT, engineering, and professional services provider, announced today that it has delivered a $750,000 dividend to the Navajo Nation. The presentation marks the largest single contribution in DDC's history, reinforcing the family of companies' continued commitment to long-term investment in the Navajo Nation and its people.

Since its founding in 2004, DDC has contributed more than $27 million, translating sustained business growth into direct economic value for the Navajo Nation. This dividend will be allocated to the Navajo Nation General Fund, supporting government services and advancing community, education, and infrastructure programs across the Nation.

"Our purpose extends far beyond building a successful enterprise. Every day, our employees work to advance economic self-sufficiency and strengthen the future of the Navajo Nation," said Austin Tsosie, CEO of DDC. "This dividend is a tangible reflection of their dedication and the trust our customers and partners place in us. As DDC continues to grow, we remain focused on reinvesting our success into meaningful economic value and creating opportunities that strengthen our communities for generations to come."

The dividend was presented to Crystalyne Curley, Speaker of the Navajo Nation, Brenda Jesus, Chairwoman of the Resource and Development Committee, Vince James, Chairman of the Health, Education, Human Services Committee, and one of DDC's shareholder representatives during the 78th Annual Navajo Nation Fair in Window Rock, Arizona. Recognized as the largest Native American fair in North America, the Fair brings together families, visitors, artisans, and entertainers from across the Navajo Nation to celebrate culture and tradition in the Nation's capital. DDC served as one of the presenting sponsors of the Fair, underscoring the organization's commitment to uplifting the Navajo Nation and creating meaningful impact across the community.

About DDC

Diné Development Corporation (DDC) is a family of companies delivering IT, engineering, and professional services for federal agencies. Powered by mission-first innovation, DDC builds scalable, secure solutions that enable organizations to achieve measurable mission outcomes. As a Navajo Nation owned corporation, we are committed to empowering the Navajo Nation while delivering meaningful impact for the communities we serve. To learn more about the family of companies, visit ? www.ddc-dine.com .?

Contact

For press inquiries, contact Katie von Allmen, Director of Marketing, at? katie.vonallmen@ddc-dine.com .

SOURCE: Diné Development Corporation (DDC)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/din%c3%a9-development-corporation-presents-750-000-dividend-to-na-1221500