Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej (IEO), a Warsaw-based research group founded in 2001, said its August 2026 database identified 6,450 solar projects holding grid-connection conditions in Poland, with a combined capacity of 40.6 GW, alongside 5,212 projects that have secured building permits. The figures come from IEO's database of PV projects in Poland, published periodically since 2018 and compiled from public connection data released by the country's four main distribution system operators - Enea Operator, Energa-Operator, PGE Dystrybucja and Tauron Dystrybucja - along with PSE, the transmission ...

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