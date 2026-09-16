Mr. Alex Jewelry has launched a nationwide promotion offering reduced pricing on its IGI-certified engagement ring collection and matching wedding bands, paired with included finishing services and custom design options.

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Mr. Alex Jewelry, a Miami-based custom fine jewelry and luxury watch house, announced the nationwide launch of "Say Yes for Less," an initiative offering 40 percent off its collection of IGI-certified engagement rings and 30 percent off matching wedding bands. The campaign is effective immediately and gives couples access to independently graded diamonds alongside a set of standard finishing services included with each purchase.

Every ring in the collection carries an independent grading certificate from the International Gemological Institute, verifying diamond cut, color, clarity, and carat weight before it leaves the workshop. The engagement rings span solitaire, halo, hidden-halo, pavé, and three-stone settings, each available in 14k gold, 18k gold, or platinum, with matching bands offered for both partners as part of the wedding band special promotion.

Purchases made during the promotion include nationwide shipping, custom engraving, and a resize completed within the first year, all provided at no additional cost, alongside standard warranty coverage. Financing is available at checkout, and each ring is produced within one to 14 days of order. Couples seeking a distinct design, such as the 3 carat marquise diamond ring, can also work with the company's in-house design team to build a piece around a personal concept or an existing stone.

Leo Dahan of Mr. Alex Jewelry said the initiative reflects the company's approach to pairing certified quality with accessible pricing. "A certified diamond engagement ring should not force a couple to choose between verified gemstone quality and their personal budget," Dahan said. The full collection, along with details on financing and custom design requests, is available online at Mr Alex Jewelers.

The company built the promotion around its broader production model, which relies on in-house design and manufacturing to keep turnaround times short while maintaining independent certification on every stone. That structure, according to the company, allows it to extend the promotion across the full range of styles and metals rather than a limited selection.

About Mr. Alex Jewelry

Mr. Alex Jewelry is a custom fine jewelry and luxury watch house located in downtown Miami, Florida. With more than 20 years of expertise in the jewelry business, the company designs and crafts engagement rings, wedding bands, diamond jewelry, and bespoke pieces made to each client's specifications.

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