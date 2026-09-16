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WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
16.09.26 | 17:51
299,95 Euro
+0,35 % +1,05
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2026 16:15 Uhr
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Prisjakt Group AB (publ): Prisjakt plans to file a SEK 21.4 billion claim for damages against Google before the Patent and Market Court in Stockholm

Prisjakt Group AB (publ) announces that its subsidiary Prisjakt Sverige AB intends shortly to bring legal proceedings against Google before the Patent and Market Court in Stockholm, claiming damages of approximately SEK 21.4 billion. The claim relates to losses suffered by Prisjakt Sverige and other affected Group companies as a result of Google's abuse of its dominant position.

Prisjakt Sverige AB intends to claim damages of approximately SEK 21.4 billion. The portion of the damages claimed that would ultimately be retained by Prisjakt Sverige AB, after deductions for agreed distributions and the costs of external litigation funding, will depend on the outcome of a judgment or settlement.

In the so-called Google Shopping case, the European Commission concluded in June 2017 that Google had abused its dominant position by favouring its own comparison shopping service over competing services in Google search results. The decision was ultimately upheld by the Court of Justice of the European Union on 10 September 2024.

Prisjakt's claim for damages covers both the infringement addressed by the Commission's decision and Google's conduct during the subsequent period. Prisjakt's position is that Google has continued to favour its own services over competing comparison services following that period.

"Prisjakt has operated for many years in a market where Google holds a very strong position and where the Court of Justice of the European Union has ultimately upheld the finding that Google infringed competition rules. We have analysed how this has affected Prisjakt and believe that the company is entitled to compensation for the losses incurred. We are therefore now pursuing the matter through legal proceedings," says Peter Greberg, CEO of Prisjakt.

On 1 July 2026, the Patent and Market Court delivered its judgment in the case between PriceRunner and Google. The Court found that Google's abuse of its dominant position had continued after the European Commission's 2017 decision and that its conduct had caused PriceRunner financial harm. The judgment has been appealed by both parties and has therefore not become final.

Prisjakt's position that Google continues to favour its own services over competing services is further supported by the European Commission's decision of 23 July 2026, in which the Commission found that Google had breached the Digital Markets Act by unfairly favouring its own services, including in shopping.

For more information, please contact:
Peter Greberg, CEO, +46 (0) 706 16 13 71, peter.greberg@prisjakt.nu
Fredrik Johansson, IR, +46 (0) 703 39 65 02, fredrik.johansson@prisjakt.nu

Prisjakt is the Nordic region's leading independent product and price comparison service. Since its founding in 2002, the mission has remained the same - to help consumers make better purchasing decisions. Prisjakt does this by collecting and presenting transparent and reliable information about retailers, products and prices. Every month, millions of consumers use Prisjakt's service, which is available in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

This information is information that Prisjakt is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-16 16:15 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.