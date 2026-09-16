EQS-News: Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

From the Farm to the Cap Table: Naturally Amish Puts Conviction Behind SMEV With Open Market Purchases



16.09.2026 / 17:09 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ANGOLA, IN - September 16, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTC: SMEV), operating as Naturally Amish, announced today that over the last few trading sessions the Company's management purchased more than $50,000 of SMEV common stock, approximately 3.5 million shares, in the open market at an average price of approximately $0.0145 per share. Naturally Amish reserves the right to make additional open-market purchases from time to time as it deems necessary and in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. Management is encouraged by the opportunity to continue supporting the share structure as the business grows. The Company believes these purchases reflect confidence in Naturally Amish's long-term plan and in the growth already underway across its agricultural, processing, retail and consumer platform. Just as important, management wants shareholders and the market to see that Naturally Amish is putting skin in the game on both sides of the ball: investing in the business itself, and buying its own stock in the open market as a show of conviction in the share structure and the long-term value being built. Noah Wagler, President and CEO of Naturally Amish and SMEV, stated: "The Amish think in generations, not quarters. We talk about a 400-year plan because Naturally Amish is being built for our children, grandchildren and the generations after them. That is why we are buying our own stock in the open market and bringing in partners who are willing to put real capital into the Company at a premium to the market. We are putting our own conviction behind this Company, and we are building something that lasts." In addition, as previously announced in the Company's August 28, 2026 press release, foundational strategic investor Menno Wagler has agreed to acquire 100% equity for his $450,000 investment at $0.015 per share, with those shares restricted for two years, further aligning his interests with Naturally Amish's long-term growth strategy. These proceeds are being used to fund the Company's build-out plan, which will continue to roll out over the next few months, including the previously announced binding letter of intent to acquire a USDA-inspected meat processing facility in the Midwest, on which the Company has already placed a $25,000 deposit. Naturally Amish is preparing to launch direct-to-consumer beef sales at naturallyamish.com and open its first retail location, giving households a farm-to-table option in person and online alongside the Company's growing wholesale and retail customer base. Management believes demand for trusted, high-quality beef remains strong, and these next steps are intended to put Naturally Amish product directly in front of consumers while the Company continues serving restaurants, retailers and other wholesale accounts. About Naturally Amish Naturally Amish is developing an integrated agriculture and consumer platform focused on beef processing, direct-to-consumer food sales, agricultural technology, retail markets, travel centers, biochar and infrastructure serving Amish agricultural communities. Naturally Amish currently operates through Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTC: SMEV). Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations. Nothing in this release should be interpreted as a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell securities. The Company makes no representation regarding future trading activity, liquidity or market price. Contact:

Bryan Wilkinson

bryan@smevco.com

News Source: Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc.





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