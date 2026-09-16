NAXS AB: Substantial valuation uplift in one of NAXS's fund investments, estimated NAV per share impact of approximately 11.7%

NAXS AB (publ) ("NAXS") has been informed by the manager of one of the Company's private equity fund investments of a substantial upward revision to the valuation of that fund's portfolio.

Based on the valuation communicated by the manager, and applying NAXS's share of the fund, the revision increases NAXS's net asset value by approximately SEK 59 million, corresponding to approximately 11.7 per cent of NAXS's net asset value per share as reported at 30 June 2026 (SEK 46.37/share).

NAXS's net asset value per share, adjusted only for this revision and all other holdings held at their 30 June 2026 carrying values, would be approximately SEK 51.80.

This is a valuation revision, not a realisation, and no cash has been received. The valuation has been determined by the fund manager in accordance with its own valuation policy.

The figures in this release are unaudited and reflect the position as at the date of this release only. NAXS's net asset value at 30 September 2026 will additionally reflect movements in all other holdings and currency movements during the remainder of the quarter, and may therefore differ from the figures stated above. NAXS's interim report for the period January-September 2026 will be published on October 23, 2026.

Contact information :

Amaury de Poret, CEO

Telephone: +46 735111735

This information is information that NAXS AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 16:35 CET on September 16, 2026.

This press release and further information is available on the Company's website: www.naxs.se

NAXS AB (publ)

Corp. Reg. No. 556712-2972

Nybrogatan 6

114 34 Stockholm, Sweden

E-mail: info@naxs.se

Established in 2007, NAXS is an investment company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with a portfolio of Nordic private equity investments. The Company aims to maximize value from its existing portfolio while selectively deploying capital to enhance shareholder returns. More information is available on www.naxs.se