Hublot SA: MP-14 Origin By Jeff Koons - Koons × Hublot: Two Universes Built On Transformation

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hublot and Jeff Koons unveil a multi-faceted collaboration, simultaneously launching two exceptional timepieces: the Classic Fusion Balloon Dog and the MP-14 Origin by Jeff Koons. This partnership between Hublot and Koons, both renowned for transforming the ordinary into the iconic, delivers a fusion of high end watchmaking and contemporary art. The MP-14 Origin, featuring a sapphire, titanium and gem-set white gold architecture, fuses high jewellery and high watchmaking to express the creation of the cosmos on a micro scale - as if capturing the very origin of everything at the moment it begins to expand. This visionary piece marks a significant technical milestone for Hublot: the introduction of its first automatic central tourbillon. This limited edition of 30 pieces is more than a watch that represents the universe; it stages its very beginning.

MP-14 Origin by Jeff Koons joins Hublot's Exceptional Timepieces collection, the brand's experimental laboratory of high horology, dedicated to radical mechanical concepts, advanced materials and unconventional time architectures. Each Exceptional Timepiece pushes watchmaking beyond its known limits, turning technical innovation into a field of pure exploration. The designation MP-14 alludes to the number 14, a significant reference in Jeff Koons's career. In 1980, his first solo exhibition was held at the New Museum in New York, then located at 65 Fifth Avenue at 14th Street, linking the number to a defining early milestone in his artistic journey.

"The MP-14 Origin by Jeff Koons is a horological interpretation of creation itself: the moment where energy becomes form and form becomes time. It is more than measuring time, it's about returning to its source. Motion is generative. A central tourbillon becomes the first pulse and everything else unfolds around it like a controlled expansion. It's the idea of a Big Bang translated through engineered motion, material tension, and the physics of light," said Jeff Koons on the collaboration.

Julien Tornare, Hublot CEO, added "The MP-14 Origin by Jeff Koons sits at the intersection of two parallel visions: one artist deconstructing perception, one manufacture deconstructing matter, both since 1980. Jeff Koons has been transforming familiar forms into amplified symbols, where light, scale and reflection turn perception into participation. Hublot builds the Art of Fusion, where materials, techniques and disciplines collide. This piece is a true masterpiece: a testament to our mastery, elevated by Koons' vision of transformation and amplified perception."

A MECHANICAL UNIVERSE IN MOTION

The MP-14 Origin by Jeff Koons is a hypnotic fusion of high horology and visionary art. It embodies the very essence of Hublot as an experimental laboratory of watchmaking, driven by radical mechanical concepts, advanced materials and unconventional approaches to time. The MP-14 Origin by Jeff Koons reflects the manufacture's constant drive to transform constraints into achievements, from its mastery of sapphire to the development of its first automatic central tourbillon capable of sustaining this multi-layered kinetic architecture and is supported by a peripheral oscillating mass system ensuring stability and energy efficiency.

At first glance, the MP-14 Origin by Jeff Koons looks futuristic. It features a 44 mm octagonal sapphire and titanium case where transparency and depth define the case as much as structure defines the movement. The case is an octagonal transparent sapphire box. It requires about 534 hours of machining. It is assembled with a titanium case back, screws and Hublot's signature "ears" at 3 and 9 o'clock. Inside, the watch unfolds as a gravitational system. Concentric rings in white gold, set with baguette-cut diamonds and blue sapphires, form orbital layers. These layers converge toward a central core. Beneath a transparent sapphire dome inspired by Koons' Gazing Ball works, hand-coated in translucent blue varnish by a micropainter, the concealed central tourbillon becomes the system's origin. It's the mechanical "first pulse" from which the entire structure appears to expand.

Two suspended rotating rings display hours and minutes, each carrying a floating indicator cube - red polished stainless steel painted with a translucent red varnish for hours, grey polished stainless steel for minutes - appearing to orbit within the structure. Above concentric rings set with baguette-cut diamonds, these elements float in suspension, evoking celestial orbits in a hypnotic dance. The two additional rings are fixed and non-rotating: the minute ring is set with blue sapphires marking the quarters, while the hour ring is set with blue sapphires indicating the hours. Together, the four rings are set with a total of 202 stones, representing approximately 2.6 carats.

At the core, the HUB9014 manufacture movement drives the system: a central automatic tourbillon with peripheral oscillating weight, beating at 3 Hz (21,600 vph) and delivering a 60-hour power reserve, composed of 594 components. The peripheral mass replaces traditional central winding architecture, allowing the system to remain fully open, balanced and visually suspended. The tourbillon cage is positioned as a floating anti-gravity element beneath the sapphire dome, transforming mechanical regulation into visible cosmic motion. The case extends this system into full continuity: the bracelet is fully integrated in sapphire with titanium screws, creating a seamless transition from case to wrist. Two hidden functions (concealed crown systems) are integrated into the architecture, allowing winding and time-setting without disrupting the purity of the design. The winding system appears where "ENERGY PULSE" is engraved and time-setting is indicated by the mention: "COSMIC ALIGN".

The watch does not display a universe, it behaves like one. It is a space in motion, built to contain time at the moment of its origin. The presentation case is conceived as an infinite mirror installation, using LED illumination and one-way mirror technique to create a sense of boundless depth and suspended perception. Inspired by the octagonal geometry of the watch, it is crowned with a transparent dome, extending the architectural language of the timepiece into an immersive spatial experience.

From its sapphire construction to its HUB9014 manufacture movement, the MP-14 Origin by Jeff Koons is a powerful expression of the innovation, mastery and boldness that define Hublot. It conveys the quality and reliability of every watch it creates. This confidence is demonstrated through Hublot's 5+5 warranty program, extending coverage to up to ten years; a commitment rooted in the brand's conviction in every manufacture-made watch and the expertise of the teams behind it.

Limited to 30 pieces, the MP-14 Origin by Jeff Koons is available at selected Hublot points of sale.

HUBLOT: www.hublot.com Email: press@hublot.com, Presslounge platform: presslounge.hublot.com/connection/

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