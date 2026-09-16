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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2026 17:35 Uhr
138 Leser
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Divevolk (Zhuhai) Intelligence Tech Co., Ltd: DIVEVOLK Introduces SeaTouch 6 Pro With Upgraded Touchscreen Technology and 60-Meter Protection

Sixth-generation underwater smartphone housing adds improved touch performance, broader phone compatibility and an expanded photography accessory system.

ZHUHAI, China, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVEVOLK today announced the SeaTouch 6 Pro, its patented full-touchscreen underwater smartphone housing. Rated IPX8 to 60m, it lets divers use the phone's native touchscreen to take photos and videos, switch lenses, run third-party apps, review footage, access GPS, and even make surface emergency calls.

Two snorkellers using DIVEVOLK SeaTouch 6 Pro full-touchscreen underwater housing near the water surface

The SeaTouch 6 Pro delivers six upgrades: a 6th-gen touchscreen membrane, included snorkelling red filter, desiccant pad slots, expanded phone compatibility, redesigned dome lens structure, and improved swipe-up gesture support. The new membrane boosts swipe endurance to 150,000 cycles while enhancing sensitivity and edge control.

A diver frames a clownfish through the SeaTouch touchscreen, using the phone's own camera interface at depth

Faster Setup and Improved Protection

Leaving behind the hassle of traditional setup, the housing seals without a vacuum pump. Its multi-layer sealing and buttonless structure reduce leak points, while aluminum-alloy frames reinforce the touchscreen and lens areas. The included red filter helps restore colors from 0 to 10 meters depth, while replaceable desiccant pads help prevent fogging.

SeaTouch 6 Pro housing with snorkeling red filter

Internal clearance has increased from 15 mm to 18 mm, supporting phones up to 180.0 × 82.5 × 11.2 mm and camera bumps up to 18 mm. This accommodates iPhone, even iPhone 18 series, and Android flagships from brands including Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, vivo, OPPO, Google and OnePlus.

A diver using the SeaTouch 6 Pro Ultra Kit to take a photo by touchscreen while shooting clownfish underwater

Expanded Underwater Photography System

The redesigned dome mount allows DIVEVOLK's second-generation AquaLock technology Dome Lens to cover all cameras. A modular mounting system also supports wet lenses, lights, brackets, filters and Bluetooth external shutter. GPS and cellular signals remain accessible at the surface for navigation, emergency calls and content sharing.

Diver with SeaTouch 6 Pro and dual lights over coral reef

"SeaTouch 6 Pro lets a phone work underwater much as it does on land," said the DIVEVOLK Marketing & Communications team. "The entire system has been redesigned for a simpler, more capable experience. It should be more than just a waterproof case - your smart dive companion."

Two divers with a DIVEVOLK housing at the surface, where GPS and cellular signals remain usable through the case

The SeaTouch 6 Pro is now available through DIVEVOLK's website and authorized retailers worldwide.

Snorkeler using DIVEVOLK AquaLock dome lens at surface

About DIVEVOLK

Headquartered in Zhuhai, China, DIVEVOLK develops underwater smartphone housings and diving accessories. Its touchscreen technology has twice received the Boot Dive Award for Innovation, while the previous SeaTouch generation earned ScubaLab Best Buy recognition.

DIVEVOLK SeaLink and SeaTouch product system

Media Contact
DIVEVOLK Marketing & Communications
collaboration@divevolk.com
https://divevolkdiving.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e13fedb9-52d9-4f57-971a-4643373d00b5
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a14a5762-46fb-4308-b2f7-a7e51c558bd6
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98bc957c-44de-4d5f-a5ab-fad7b73c0629
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73141e56-d06c-4ed2-b148-52f782b1efda
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d04a174-f5b9-4ed4-a4a5-ed1e2378cf03
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b3b7cf7-22e8-4305-85c5-8198b3d7d97e
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4783078b-19f5-45a3-8891-abb66a673671
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d15c235-225f-4513-9163-ffbc0a6a5460


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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