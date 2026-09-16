EnduroSat Raises $205M to Scale Next-Generation Space Fleets

Round co-led by Riot Ventures and Atreides Management funds a new high-volume manufacturing facility in the United States and the EU's largest space and defense hub, on the way to space data at roughly $1 per gigabyte

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnduroSat , a space company building standardized, software-flexible satellites and a streamlined constellations-as-a-service model, has raised $205 million in a round co-led by Riot Ventures and Atreides Management, with backing from the European Innovation Council Fund, GV (Google Ventures), Founders Fund, House Capital, Lux Capital, Omnes Capital, Giant Ventures, Emphatic Capital & Endeavor Catalyst.

Scaling serial production

The capital will scale EnduroSat's satellite capabilities - moving to larger spacecraft in its ESPA-class FRAME line while pushing serial standardization further, producing satellites with the repeatability and volume of drones rather than one-off bespoke builds. Central to the raise: opening a new high-volume manufacturing facility in the United States and building the EU's largest space and defense hub. Re-industrialization of the EU and US has been at the core of EnduroSat's efforts.

Driving the cost of space data to $1 per gigabyte

The round is anchored by the company's ambition - driving the cost of space data down to roughly $1 per gigabyte, from hundreds of dollars per GB today. At that price, entirely new markets open up: small and medium enterprises can afford to build space data into their products and operations, turning space from an exclusive, capital-intensive domain into a profitable layer for virtually any business.

Building on extensive flight heritage

Already on track to become one of the largest satellite manufacturers in the world, EnduroSat has launched 103 satellites to orbit and delivered more than 200 for missions across the globe. The company is betting that standardization and radically cheaper space data will define the next era of the space economy.

"The vision remains untouched: democratize access to space data. Our job is to empower the innovators at the final frontier - eliminating complexity and tedious supply chains, and making their services profitable from the get-go. Now it's time to scale things up a notch. I'd like to thank Riot, Atreides and all our investors for the vote of confidence as we keep building dramatically larger-scale space infrastructure."

- Raycho Raychev, Founder & CEO, EnduroSat

"We back founders with a real technical advantage and the operational leadership to turn that advantage into manufacturing at scale. EnduroSat has already launched 103 satellites and delivered more than 200, and they're just getting started. With the EU's largest space and defense hub underway and a new manufacturing base being built in the United States, they're building the industrial capacity to meet the speed and scale this market now demands."

- Stephen Marcus, Co-founder and Managing General Partner, Riot Ventures

"More frequent, lower-cost access to orbit is expanding the set of companies that can leverage space-based capabilities. We are delighted to be investing in EnduroSat, which designs, produces, and operates the satellites those companies need, at a manufacturing cadence required to meet that demand."

- Gavin Baker, Founder, Managing Partner & CIO, Atreides Management

About EnduroSat

EnduroSat is a space infrastructure builder that engineers, manufactures, and operates high-performance satellites, making space universally accessible for commercial and institutional customers across the globe. EnduroSat delivers end-to-end satellite missions - from mission design and payload integration to launch and in-orbit operations - through a fixed-cost, constellation-as-a-service model. EnduroSat serves 450+ customers globally and employs more than 350 space professionals across 7 locations worldwide. www.endurosat.com

Media contact

Boris Dimitrov

Head of Marketing

Boris.dimitrov@endurosat.com