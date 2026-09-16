On August 13, 2026, the shares in Evolution AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a mandatory public offer from Candle Lake Limited.

Today, September 16, 2026, Candle Lake Limited disclosed the outcome of the mandatory public offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the Company's shares shall be removed.

Company name: Evolution AB (publ) Short name: EVO ISIN code: SE0012673267

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.