Regulatory News:

Press Release Paris, 16th September 2026

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) filed its 2025/26 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on September 16th, 2026, under number D.26-0596

This document is available on the Company's website, under the Investors Presentations Regulatory Information section (http://www.pernod-ricard.com), and on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org). It is also available at the Company's registered office 5 cours Paul Ricard CS 50180 75380 Paris Cedex 08.

The following documents are notably included in the Universal Registration Document:

the annual financial report for the financial year 2025/26;

the board of directors' report on corporate governance;

the description of the share buy-back program;

the sustainability-related information;

the presentation of the resolutions as well as the draft resolutions submitted to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of November 20 th , 2026; and

, 2026; and the statutory auditors' reports and information relating to their fees.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and champagne industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand-building, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term development of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard's consolidated sales amounted to €9,404 million in FY26.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260916412844/en/

Contacts:

Joelle Ferran Global VP, Investor Relations Financial Communication, +33 (0) 1 70 93 25 37

Edward Mayle Investor Relations Director, +33 (0) 6 76 85 00 45

Ines Lo Franco Investor Relations Manager, +33 (0) 1 70 93 17 13

Emmanuel Vouin Head of External Engagement, +33 (0) 1 70 93 16 34