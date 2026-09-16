The Search for Alternative Income Is Leading More Investors to Private Markets, Skygate Growth Strategies Is Helping Open the Door

A Private Market Investment Opportunity Designed to Generate Monthly Income While Providing Exposure to Institutional-Quality Real Estate Assets

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / As investors continue to navigate market volatility, shifting interest rates, and evolving economic conditions, many are looking beyond traditional investments in search of alternative income opportunities. Increasingly, private market real estate is emerging as an asset class that offers the potential for recurring cash flow, diversification, and long-term value creation.

Designed for Accredited Investors Seeking Income Beyond Traditional Markets

For decades, many private market investment opportunities were primarily reserved for institutions, pension funds, family offices, and ultra-high-net-worth investors. Today, as demand for alternative income opportunities continues to grow, accredited investors are increasingly exploring private markets as they seek additional sources of income, portfolio diversification, and investment opportunities beyond traditional public markets.

Skygate's Income Strategy provides accredited investors access to opportunities supported by Landmark's real estate development track record of more than $12 billion in completed and active projects, offering exposure to institutional-quality real estate assets while seeking to generate monthly income and long-term value creation.

Investment Opportunity Highlights

With a minimum investment of $100,000, accredited investors can participate in the strategy and gain exposure to a professionally managed portfolio of private market real estate investments associated with some of the most architecturally significant and high-performing real estate assets in the United States.

The strategy targets an 18% annual preferred return rate* and is designed to provide monthly distributions while offering investor benefits including IRA eligibility, Partnership K-1 tax reporting opportunities, a direct investor relationship, and no management fees.

The investment approach emphasizes disciplined asset selection, thoughtful market exposure, and professional oversight. By combining institutional-quality real estate opportunities with a streamlined investment structure, Skygate provides accredited investors access to opportunities that have historically been difficult to access through traditional investment channels.

Income-Focused by Design

Monthly distributions are a core component of the Income Strategy. Developed for investors seeking recurring cash flow, the strategy is structured to provide the opportunity for monthly income while maintaining exposure to private market real estate investments positioned for long-term growth.

Supporting the strategy's income-focused approach is a track record of no missed investor distribution payments since inception**, demonstrating more than two years of distributions paid to investors across Skygate Growth Strategies' investment offerings.

As investors continue exploring alternative income opportunities, Skygate Growth Strategies remains focused on providing access to professionally managed private market real estate investments designed to combine monthly income potential with long-term wealth-building objectives.

Learn More

Ready to explore the opportunity?

Visit the Skygate Growth Strategies landing page to learn more about the Income Strategy and how accredited investors can participate.

Landing Page Link

Have questions or interested in speaking with the team directly?

Complete the brief accredited investor verification survey below, and a member of the Skygate Growth Strategies Investor Relations team will reach out to provide additional information and answer any questions you may have.

Survey Link

*Target rate and returns are objectives only and are not guaranteed. Investments involve risk, including the possible loss of principal. **Past performance is not indicative of future results. This offering is available only to accredited investors pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.

Media Contact: (786) 481-4448

SOURCE: Skygate Growth Strategies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/the-search-for-alternative-income-is-leading-more-investors-to-priva-1218636