Insurance for FFS Surgery is Accepted by Dr. Javad Sajan

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Dr. Javad Sajan, a nationally recognized plastic surgeon and founder of Allure Esthetic, accepts all private insurance for facial feminization surgery, giving transgender patients a path to gender-affirming facial procedures without bearing the full cost out of pocket. With more than 1,100 Google reviews and years of experience, Dr. Sajan has been recognized as one of the best plastic surgeons by Cosmopolitan media.

Facial feminization surgery, commonly known as FFS, refers to a set of surgical procedures that reshape masculine facial features into softer, more feminine proportions. Procedures often include forehead contouring, brow lifts, rhinoplasty, jaw and chin reshaping, and tracheal shaves. For many transgender women, FFS is considered medically necessary care, and a growing number of insurance plans now cover it.

Dr. Sajan Accepts All Private Insurance for FFS

Dr. Sajan accepts all private insurance plans for facial feminization surgery and is in-network with all major insurance carriers. This distinguishes his practice from many plastic surgery offices across the United States, where gender-affirming facial procedures are frequently offered on a cash-pay basis only.

In cases where Dr. Sajan is not in-network with a specific network, his team works to secure an in-network exception on the patient's behalf. This is also known as a gap exception that allows patients to receive in-network rates even when their plan does not list Dr. Sajan as a participating provider. The practice manages this process directly with dedicated insurance staff trained in gender affirming care and does not use third-party contractors.

What Sets Dr. Sajan Apart in Facial Feminization Surgery

Recognized by the media as one of the best plastic surgeons by Cosmopolitan, the transgender community trusts Dr. Sajan for his work in feminization surgeries. He is frequently invited to lecture on advanced plastic surgery techniques and has authored numerous papers published in respected medical journals, placing him among the leading authorities in his field.

His approach to FFS combines technical precision with an artist's eye. Rather than applying a uniform template, Dr. Sajan tailors each surgical plan to the individual patient's facial structure and personal goals, producing results known for looking natural and organic.

Patient care at Allure Esthetic extends well beyond the operating room. Dr. Sajan is on call 24/7 following every procedure. Patients also receive three-stage post-surgical garments, access to ultrasonic lymphatic massage to reduce swelling, and a comprehensive five-phase scar care protocol to support healing.

Types of FFS Procedures Dr. Sajan Performs

Dr. Sajan performs a full range of facial feminization procedures, and insurance coverage extends across these surgeries:

Brow Bone Reduction

Hair Transplant

Hairline Feminization

Transgender Hair Transplants With Facial Feminization

Facelift

Midface Lift

Neck Lift

Brow Lift

Transgender Rhinoplasty

Fat Transfer to Face

Facial Liposuction

Lip Lift

Jawline Feminization

Tracheal Shave

Transoral Tracheal Shave (Scarless Tracheal Shave)

Revision Tracheal Shave

Vocal Feminization

Cheek Implants

Beyond FFS, he performs a full range of gender-affirming procedures, including facial feminization, MTF breast augmentation, FTM top surgery, and body contouring, allowing patients to complete their transition with a single trusted surgeon.

Specialized Multiple FFS Procedures in One Surgical Session

One of Dr. Sajan's most remarkable achievements is performing multiple facial feminization procedures in a single surgical session for appropriately selected patients. This allows several areas of the face to be addressed as part of a single surgical plan, rather than scheduling each procedure separately.

Trusted by Transgender Patients Around the World

For many transgender individuals, the decision to get a facial feminization surgery comes after years of waiting, saving, or being turned away by practices that don't work with insurance. Patients at Allure Esthetic often describe the experience differently. A surgeon who listens to their goals, a team that handles the insurance process on their behalf, and results that align with how they have always seen themselves. That combination has made Allure Esthetic a destination for patients traveling from across the country and abroad.

One patient who underwent facial feminization surgery with Dr. Sajan shared:

"I received facial feminization surgery from Dr. Sajan and his team three months ago and I couldn't be more happy with the experience and with my results. The internal experience having my outside appearance more closely line up with my inside experience has been phenomenal and I am now being misgendered in public far less. Truly life saving and life changing. I can not recommend Dr. Sajan more highly. Him and his team are professional, compassionate and affirming. Thank you so very much!"

A Path Forward for Insurance-Covered FFS

Facial feminization surgery remains out of reach for many patients when offered only on a cash-pay basis. By accepting all private insurance, maintaining in-network status with nearly all major carriers, and securing in-network exemptions when needed, Dr. Sajan has removed one of the largest barriers to gender-affirming facial surgery. For patients asking who accepts insurance for facial feminization surgery, the answer is Dr. Javad Sajan, whose practice has made insurance-covered FFS a standard part of gender-affirming care rather than an exception.

Media Contact:

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

Website: www.allureesthetic.com

Phone: 206-209-0988

Email: contact@allureesthetic.com

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-accepts-insurance-for-facial-feminization-surgery-1221647