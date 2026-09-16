Plush Toys, Figures, and More Inspired by the Beloved World of Hello Kitty and Friends to Launch in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Jazwares, one of the world's leading toy companies, today announced a licensing agreement with Sanrio GmbH, extending Jazwares successful Hello Kitty and Friends toy line to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The agreement will bring Sanrio's beloved Hello Kitty and Friends characters to even more fans in the region through playful, imaginative products designed for kids and collectors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260916913201/en/

Jazwares partners with Sanrio to expand its Hello Kitty and Friends range to EMEA

Available across key EMEA markets, the collection of trendy plush and figures, playsets, vehicles, and seasonal items reimagines Hello Kitty alongside fan-favorite friends including Cinnamoroll, Kerokerokeroppi, Pompompurin, Tuxedosam, My Melody, Kuromi, Pochacco, Bad Badtz-Maru, and Little Twin Stars.

"Hello Kitty and Friends commands a truly multi-generational, global fanbase, cementing its place as one of the world's most iconic franchises. With Sanrio's exciting plans for 2026 and beyond, we are delighted to expand and further strengthen our partnership to include toy distribution rights across EMEA, where the property enjoys a highly engaged fanbase," said Jonny Taylor, SVP EMEA APAC. "We look forward to bringing our world class toy offering to consumers across the region for many years ahead."

"We are thrilled to partner with Jazwares to bring fans across EMEA its iconic, high-quality toys, from plush to playsets and beyond. This partnership strengthens our presence in the toy category while expanding the reach of Hello Kitty and Friends across the region," said Silvia Figini, Chief Operating Officer, Sanrio EMEA, India and Oceania Mr Men Worldwide. "Sanrio is built on meaningful, long-lasting connections, and together we look forward to growing our fanbase and extending that special bond to generations to come."

One of the world's most famous icons, Hello Kitty, first debuted more than 50 years ago and remains a pop culture mainstay beloved by fans across generations. Capturing the brand's core values of friendship, kindness, and inclusivity, Jazwares' Hello Kitty and Friends toy line embraces Sanrio's signature kawaii style and the playful, colorful nature through a wide range of toys and collectibles. The expansion of Sanrio's partnership with Jazwares builds on the success of the initial range of cross-category products first debuted in 2024 in North America and South America.

For more information on Hello Kitty and Friends and other products and toy lines, visit Jazwares on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, and www.jazwares.com

ABOUT SANRIO

Sanrio is a global lifestyle and entertainment company best known for its beloved characters such as Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, My Melody, Pompompurin and Gudetama. Since its founding in 1960, Sanrio has upheld the corporate philosophy of "Minna Nakayoku" (Getting Along Together). Today, with a presence in over 130 countries and regions, Sanrio continues to strengthen its global influence in entertainment through consumer products, digital content, and immersive experiences. Guided by the vision "One World, Connecting Smiles.", Sanrio is committed to creating smiles, one person at a time, and spreading the circle of happiness even further afield. As it evolves into a global IP platform provider, Sanrio aims to generate new value in entertainment. To learn more about Sanrio, please visit sanrio.eu and follow us on Youtube and Instagram.

ABOUT JAZWARES

Jazwares, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading global toy manufacturer with a robust portfolio of owned and licensed brands. Founded in 1997, Jazwares celebrates imaginative play with a progressive focus on identifying new and relevant trends to transform into high-quality products for consumers of all ages. Jazwares engages consumers through innovative play experiences with popular brands such as Squishmallows, Pokémon, Hello Kitty, Star Wars, Five Nights at Freddy's, Disney, BumBumz, and BLDR. In addition to toys, offerings include costumes, games, and pillows. Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Jazwares has offices worldwide and sells its products in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.jazwares.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260916913201/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

Jazwares

Alexandra Painter

Senior Brand Marketing Director, Europe

apainter@jazwares.com