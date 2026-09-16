Press Release



74Software to execute an internal legal reorganization to better support its portfolio company strategy

Paris, September 16, 2026 - 74Software (Euronext Paris: 74SW) announces an internal legal reorganization aimed at better aligning the Group's corporate structure with its portfolio company strategy.

This internal reorganization follows the acquisition of Sopra Banking Software, now SBS, in September 2024 and the subsequent renaming of Axway Software as 74Software in December 2024. The Group now operates through two main enterprise software brands, Axway and SBS, within a portfolio company structure.

As part of this reorganization, 74Software SA will remain the listed parent company of the Group, overseeing strategy, capital allocation, portfolio management and governance across its portfolio of software businesses. Axway's French operating activities, currently housed within 74Software SA, as opposed to the Group's other business activities, which are organized as subsidiaries, will be transferred to Axway SAS, a wholly owned and currently inactive French subsidiary of 74Software SA.

This internal legal reorganization is intended to improve the clarity of the Group's structure by more clearly distinguishing 74Software SA's role as the listed parent company overseeing the Group's software portfolio from the operating entities dedicated to the Group's business activities worldwide. It also provides a clearer and more flexible framework to support the Group's future development and the potential integration of additional software businesses over time.

The transaction will be carried out through a contribution of the assets and liabilities relating to Axway's French operating activities to Axway SAS. In consideration for this contribution, made at book value, Axway SAS will issue new shares to 74Software SA. The transaction will not involve any cash consideration.

This reorganization is a purely internal operation. It does not modify the Group's strategy, consolidated scope, shareholder structure, stock market listing, governance or financial objectives. It is also not expected to have any impact on the day-to-day conduct of Axway's operations, customer relationships, product roadmap or employee working conditions.

The employee representative body consultation process has been completed. The completion of this reorganization remains subject to confirmation by the AMF that no buyout offer is required under Article 236-6 of its General Regulation.

Subject to this confirmation and the final corporate steps, the transaction is expected to be completed before the end of October 2026, with retrospective accounting and tax effect from January 1, 2026.

About 74Software

74Software is an enterprise software group founded through the combination of Axway and SBS - independently operated leaders with unique experience and capabilities to deliver mission-critical software for a data driven world. A pioneer in enterprise integration solutions for 25 years, Axway supports major brands and government agencies around the globe with its core line of MFT, B2B, API, and Financial Accounting Hub products. SBS empowers banks and financial institutions to reimagine tomorrow's digital experiences with a composable cloud-based architecture that enables deposits, lending, compliance, payments, consumer, and asset finance services and operations to be deployed worldwide. 74Software serves more than 12,000 companies, including over 1,500 financial service customers. To learn more, visit 74Software.com.

Contacts - Investor Relations,

Arthur Carli - +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 - acarli@74software.com

Chloé Chouard - +33 (0)1 47 17 21 78 - cchouard@74software.com