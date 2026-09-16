Kensington Asset Management, LLC: Kensington Returns to Cboe to Celebrate Launch of Kensington Premium Opportunities ETF and Growing ETF Platform

Newest ETF builds on the momentum of KHPI and KAMO as Kensington continues to expand its suite of active investment solutions

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Kensington Asset Management, LLC ("Kensington"), an investment manager specializing in active, systematic investment strategies, celebrated the launch of the Kensington Premium Opportunities ETF (KPO) by ringing the Cboe Closing Bell in Chicago on September 10.

The ceremony marked Kensington's return to Cboe two years after ringing the closing bell for the launch of its first ETF, the Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (KHPI), in September 2024. Since then, KHPI has grown to approximately $420 million in assets under management, while the Kensington Credit Opportunities ETF (KAMO), launched in December 2025, surpassed $100 million in assets in just over six months.

With the addition of KPO, Kensington's ETF lineup now includes three actively managed strategies designed to address distinct portfolio needs.

"Returning to Cboe two years after launching our first ETF is a meaningful milestone for Kensington," said Mark Engelbrecht, Managing Partner of Kensington Asset Management. "The growth of KHPI and strong early adoption of KAMO have demonstrated the demand for strategies designed to solve specific portfolio challenges. KPO builds on that momentum with a capital-efficient approach to equity investing, and we're excited about what lies ahead for our ETF platform."

The Kensington Premium Opportunities ETF (KPO) is an actively managed ETF designed to make more efficient use of capital within an equity allocation. By using derivatives to establish equity exposure while investing in U.S. Treasury and other collateral (including ultra short-term bond ETFs), KPO seeks to participate in equity market growth while also generating potential income from its Treasury holdings. The strategy incorporates systematic hedging designed to help manage downside risk.

"We created KPO to address a challenge we see in traditional portfolio construction: capital committed to one allocation is generally limited to serving that single purpose," said Brian Weisenberger, CFA, Chief Market Strategist at Kensington Asset Management. "KPO takes a different approach. By gaining equity exposure through derivatives while putting the underlying collateral to work in Treasuries, the strategy is designed to make that capital work more efficiently. We believe this gives financial professionals a differentiated way to pursue equity growth while seeking to make better use of the capital already allocated to the portfolio."

KPO is advised by Kensington Asset Management, with Liquid Strategies, LLC serving as sub-advisor.

About Kensington Asset Management:

Kensington Asset Management specializes in tactical, process-driven investment strategies designed to navigate market volatility by providing innovative pathways to upside participation while seeking downside protection. Through a growing suite of mutual funds and ETFs, Kensington pairs disciplined investment processes with a focus on risk management and thoughtful portfolio construction.

Contact Information

Taylor Short

Info@kensingtonassetmanagement.com

(877) 891-1206

Disclosures

For more information about KPO, please visit Kensington Premium Opportunities ETF

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Kensington Premium Opportunities ETF (KPO) before investing. KPO's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information and may be obtained by calling 1(866) 303-8623 or visiting our website https://www. kensingtonassetmanagement.com/solutions/. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. There is no guarantee KPO will achieve its investment objectives. Please read carefully. There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss. Index performance does not represent KPO performance. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

KPO is managed by Liquid Strategies, LLC (LS) through a sub-advisory agreement with Kensington Asset Management, LLC (KAM). KAM is the adviser to the KPO, distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. KAM and LS are not affiliated with Quasar.

Investing in KPO involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The Fund's options-based strategy is subject to, but not limited to, market risk, derivatives risk, options risk, and hedging risk. The Fund's capital-efficient structure may magnify exposure to market gains and losses, and synthetic exposure and hedging techniques may not perform as intended. Put spreads and other components of the Fund's systematic options hedging strategy may not protect against losses. The Fund is also subject to active management risk and ETF-related risks, including shares trading at a premium or discount to NAV and secondary market liquidity risk.

Options Risk. An option gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy (call) or sell (put) an asset at a specified price. Options are speculative. The Fund may lose the premium paid if the underlying asset's price doesn't move favorably. Writing put options risks declines in the asset's value, while writing call options may require delivering the asset below market price. Uncovered call options carry the risk of unlimited loss.

Capital efficiency and synthetic exposure. References to "effective," "synthetic," or "notional" equity exposure reflect exposure derived from options positions rather than direct investment in the underlying securities. The use of options introduces embedded leverage and may result in greater losses relative to a fully invested equity portfolio. Actual exposure may vary based on market conditions, option pricing, volatility, and interest rates.

Hedge limitations. The strategy's rules-based put spread is designed to mitigate, not eliminate, downside risk. Losses beyond the hedge's coverage range are not protected. In significant declines beyond the hedge's coverage range, the strategy will bear losses roughly 1:1 with the underlying.

Portfolio examples. The portfolio allocations shown are hypothetical and illustrative only. They are not investment recommendations or individualized advice. Comparisons to indices and exchange-traded products are for informational purposes only. Indices are unmanaged, do not incur fees, and cannot be invested in directly. Risk and performance metrics are sensitive to the time period analyzed and may not persist in future periods.

For more information on terms used visit https://www.kensingtonassetmanagement.com/glossary

SOURCE: Kensington Asset Management, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/kensington-returns-to-cboe-to-celebrate-launch-of-kensington-premium-1221720