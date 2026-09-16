Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Alignable, the largest relationship intelligence platform for small businesses in North America, today launched Allie, an AI networking assistant that helps members act on the network they have already built.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Alignable launches Allie, an AI networking assistant that helps small business members act on the relationships they have already built by showing which connections to prioritize and when to reach out.

Allie leverages Alignable's connection graph and 14 years of real relationship signals across 12 million small businesses to identify high-potential relationships, draft outreach, and flag the right moments for introductions, follow-ups, or referrals.

Allie is available today to all paying Alignable members in the U.S. and Canada.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Alignable

Alignable is the largest relationship intelligence platform for small businesses in North America. For 14 years, Alignable has helped small business owners turn the people who know them into their most effective source of growth -- from customer introductions to the referral partners and network allies most CRMs never see. Today, more than 12 million members across every industry and geography in the U.S. and Canada rely on Alignable to put those relationships to work. Learn more at alignable.com.

Source: Alignable

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314639