London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Marca Studio, a London-based fashion photography studio, today announced the launch of a new series of educational resources for online fashion retailers, focused on reducing product returns through accurate product imagery. The first instalment, a practical guide comparing ghost mannequin and model photography and their effect on conversion and returns, is available now, with further guides to follow over the coming months on the studio's resource hub.





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The launch comes as returns continue to weigh on online fashion. Research by fulfilment provider Fulfilmentcrowd, reported by Just Style in January 2025, found that around 30% of fashion items bought online in the UK are returned each year, with poor fit cited as the leading reason and 62% of shoppers admitting to ordering multiple sizes or colours with the intention of sending some back. In the United States, the National Retail Federation and Happy Returns projected total retail returns of $890 billion for 2024 in their 2024 Consumer Returns in the Retail Industry report.

With retailers facing mounting costs from shipping, processing, repackaging and write-downs, many are shifting their focus from returns convenience to return prevention. Marca Studio's new resource series is designed to support that shift by showing retailers how imagery that accurately represents fit, drape, structure and colour can close the gap between what a customer expects and what arrives.

"Nearly all the brands we work with are feeling the pressure of rising returns," said Robert Stanley, Managing Director of Marca Studio. "Most returns aren't about defects, they're about disappointment. When imagery doesn't accurately show how a garment behaves on the body, customers make assumptions. Ghost mannequin photography removes that guesswork, and we wanted to put what we've learned into a format retailers can actually use."

Ghost mannequin photography involves photographing garments on a mannequin and digitally removing the form, leaving a clean, three-dimensional representation of the product. The technique reveals interior structure, neckline shape, tapering, drape and silhouette - details that flat lays and basic product shots often fail to communicate.

The resource series will cover best-practice guidelines for ghost mannequin photography, how to build consistent imagery across an entire catalogue, and how to combine ghost mannequin, model and flat lay shots so that customers see a garment's true fit before they buy. Subsequent guides will draw on the studio's experience working with UK and international fashion brands since 2018.

"Brands are no longer treating photography as a final step before launch," Stanley added. "They're treating it as a commercial lever. When imagery sets accurate expectations, conversion improves and return rates fall. As we approach ten years in business, this series is our way of sharing what works."

The launch also marks the beginning of Marca Studio's run-up to its tenth anniversary in 2028, with additional resources and insights planned throughout the period.

About Marca Studio

Founded in 2018, Marca Studio is a London-based fashion photography and videography studio specialising in ghost mannequin, model, flat lay and creative product imagery. Working with clothing and fashion brands in London and worldwide, the studio delivers high-quality commercial visuals designed to increase sales, strengthen brand presence and give online shoppers the confidence to buy. Educational resources for retailers are published on the studio's blog.

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