Kailas FUGA: KAILAS FUGA ATHLETE Jiaju ZHAO from China shatters TOR330 record in Italy

COURMAYEUR, Italy, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KAILAS FUGA TEAM's Jiaju ZHAO has set a new course record at the TOR330 Tor des Géants by Kailas FUGA in Italy, becoming the first Chinese athlete to win this legendary trail race. ZHAO completed the grueling 336k / total elevation 24,000m course in the Aosta Valley crossing the finish-line in just 65 hours, 55 minutes, and 22 seconds, cutting 13 minutes off the 2025 course record.

Starting and ending in Courmayeur, the Tor des Géants TOR330 route traverses 25 high-altitude mountain passes, some exceeding 3,000 meters and passing iconic European peaks such as Mont Blanc, the Matterhorn, and Monte Rosa. With stiff competition, ZHAO demonstrated remarkable endurance leading for most of TOR330 with few stops. Despite tough moments, ZHAO progressed towards victory spending just 50 minutes at aid stations and sleeping in short bursts. His first stop was after running for 35 hours and 42 minutes.

Kailas FUGA Brand Director Nina SUN commented "Jiaju ZHAO is a true game-changer. Executing a tailored plan and strategy that played directly to his strengths, he dominated the entire course through sheer force of will. Yet beyond his extraordinary performance, what impresses me even more was his relentless year of preparation. This embodies the exact passion and dedication we strive for in every FUGA athlete. We want every athlete to find their room to grow at FUGA. Rather than reshaping an athlete's personal dreams; we go all-in to help realize them - whether through strategic guidance, coaching consultations, or logistical support."

ZHAO commented "I am elated to finish the toughest race of my life! I used two pairs of shoes throughout the race wearing my usual FUGA EX PRO for most of the time before switching to the more cushioned FUGA EX 330 for greater comfort and to ensure a smooth performance."

ZHAO is one of KAILAS FUGA TEAM's 60 athletes. ZHAO pursued his dream and became a professional athlete in 2017. In 2014 as a food delivery worker in Eastern China, he ran on foot using the job as long-distance training. He has since become a champion and in 2026 alone has won Trail of Chengdu 160k, Weihai 100k, Chongli 168, and War Horse Ultra-Trail Xiamen by UTMB 100k.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0936f0a-0b1f-4e8b-b9aa-4e66b36549ab

Contact: Serina Zhong zhongmingyao@kailas.com.cn