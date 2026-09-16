General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.: GA-ASI Mojave First UAS To Complete Battlefield Short Field Ops

Short Takeoff and Landing Aircraft Validates Austere Field Capabilities

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) and Hanwha Aerospace have completed the first-ever flight operations from a simulated battlefield by a medium altitude, long endurance uncrewed aircraft. The partners proved that the Mojave Short Takeoff and Landing aircraft, or Mojave STOL, could land at a tank and artillery live-fire range during simulated combat conditions and then take off again to continue the mission.

"This demonstration showcased Mojave's ability to perform tactical missions that are representative of real battlefield requirements and challenges," said GA-ASI CEO Linden Blue. "Whether the user needs contested and austere battlefield operations, ISR, weapons delivery, Air-Launched Effects deployment, troop resupply, counter-UAS, or missions requiring short and unimproved roads for takeoff, our aircraft answer the bell."

"This demonstration marks an important milestone in delivering tangible results through the partnership between Hanwha and GA-ASI," said Buhwan Lee, CEO nominee of Hanwha Aerospace. "Going forward, we will work closely with the ROK defense industry to develop unmanned systems designed for future operating environments and expand our presence in global markets."

The Defense Drone Technology Exhibition took place in the countryside north of Seoul and highlighted Mojave's ability to operate from an austere environment with a short runway. Configured with dual weapon rails and inert payloads, Mojave executed a concept of operations designed to illustrate how STOL capability enhances operational flexibility, survivability, and responsiveness for future ROK defense applications. The demo took place at the runway of ROK Army 513th Aviation Battalion and the Seungjin Training Field in Pocheon-si.

Under the control of pilots operating from ground control stations, Mojave took off from a conventional runway at ROK Army 513th ROK Aviation Battalion, flew to the Seungjin Training Field where it joined air operations, then landed on a rough maneuver trail used mostly by ROK Army tanks and artillery vehicles. The aircraft then took back off again, resumed operations, and returned to ROK Army 513th Aviation Battalion. In an actual combat situation, soldiers could have refueled and re-armed Mojave during its time on the ground at the range. No other aircraft with Mojave's endurance, range or payload has this ability.

In 2025, GA-ASI announced that it was partnering with Hanwha to co-develop and co-produce UAS with STOL capability for a worldwide customer base, including the ROK Ministry of National Defense, the United States Department of War and other global customers. Critical Design Review (CDR) for a production Mojave STOL is expected in November this year with first flight in 2027.

The Mojave STOL demonstrator now is scheduled to travel to Changwon where it will be on display at Hanwha's Industry Day on September 21. The event will include an array of ROK suppliers, with many contributing to the production of Mojave STOL.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., is the world's foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 9 million flight hours, the Predator line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper, MQ-1C Gray Eagle, MQ-20 Avenger, MQ-9B SkyGuardian/SeaGuardian, XQ-67A, and FQ-42A. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike. For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries.

About Hanwha Aerospace

Hanwha Aerospace is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services. These include land combat vehicles such as the world-renowned K9 Self-Propelled Howitzer and the Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle, unmanned systems, various other weapons systems, munitions, aircraft engines and components, and technology products and services. As the ROK's largest aerospace and defense company, Hanwha Aerospace is engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of advanced technology systems and is spearheading the country's space projects. More information about Hanwha Aerospace is available at www.hanwhaaerospace.com.

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GA-ASI Media Relations

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

ASI-MediaRelations@ga-asi.com

(858) 524-8101

SOURCE: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/ga-asi-mojave-first-uas-to-complete-battlefield-short-field-ops-1221329