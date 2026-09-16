MobilityWorks Named One of Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for 2026

Award celebrates company's values-driven culture and dedication to serving people with mobility needs.

RICHFIELD, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / MobilityWorks, the nation's largest provider of wheelchair accessible vehicles, mobility equipment, and services, has once again been named one of Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces. The honor, awarded by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group, recognizes companies that set a high bar for workplace culture and team member satisfaction. This marks the third time MobilityWorks has earned the distinction, following recognition in 2023 and 2025.

Newsweek publishes its America's Greatest Workplaces list each year to spotlight organizations across many industries that lead the way in building strong, people-first cultures. Making the list again reflects the everyday care and commitment of the people who make MobilityWorks successful.

"Awards like this are earned by people, not companies," said Bryan Everett, Chief Executive Officer. "Our team members live our mission in the way they treat our clients and each other, and that is what earned us this recognition."

With more than 90 locations across the country, MobilityWorks continues to invest in team member growth and work-life balance. That commitment is guided by the company's "LOVE IT" core values: Listen, Ownership, Value, Engagement, Integrity, and Teamwork. These values shape how team members care for clients and support each other every day.

"Great workplaces are never finished, they are always growing. We stay focused on listening to our team members and giving them the support they need to thrive," said Christine Schaefer, Chief Human Resources Officer.

The Newsweek ranking was developed with data firm Plant-A Insights Group. It is based on a detailed review that includes team member interviews, company reviews, publicly available data, and an analysis of more than 120 key performance indicators.

To learn more about career opportunities at MobilityWorks, visit www.jobs.mobilityworks.com.

About MobilityWorks:

MobilityWorks is the nation's largest retailer of wheelchair accessible vehicles, mobility equipment and services. MobilityWorks Commercial is the largest provider of commercial wheelchair vans in the country. MobilityWorks and manufacturer Driverge Vehicle Innovations together make up WMK, LLC, established in 1997 and recognized on the Inc. 500|5000 list of Inc. Magazine's fastest-growing privately held companies, as well as Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces.

Contact Information

Allyson Smith

Communications & PR Manager

Allyson.Smith@mobilityworks.com

234-200-1402

SOURCE: MobilityWorks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/mobilityworks-named-one-of-newsweeks-americas-greatest-workplaces-for-2026-1221582