Aura ETFs Inc.: WeeklyETFs range launches Europe's first ETF paying weekly income

WeeklyETFs range sponsored by Aura ETFs has entered the European ETF market with the launch of Weekly World Income UCITS ETF (ticker: WEEK), the first European ETF paying weekly income.

The ETF aims to provide exposure to global equity markets while using actively managed options overlays to distribute income weekly.

The options-based ETF space is expanding, and this fund is another way to gain exposure to this investment market.

The ETF is listed on the London Stock Exchange and Xetra.

When you invest in ETFs your capital is at risk.

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HANetf, Europe's first and leading white-label UCITS ETF and ETC platform,1 is delighted to announce the launch of Weekly World Income UCITS ETF (ticker: WEEK).

The ETF aims to combine actively managed options overlay strategies with exposure to global equity markets. The ETF will distribute income to investors on a weekly basis.

Weekly World Income UCITS ETF

ISIN: IE000I50VXXX

TER: 0.50%

Exchange Bloomberg Ticker SEDOL Trading Currency LSE W33K BT5GMT8 USD LSE WEEK BT5GMQ5 GBP Xetra WEEK BVSZC63 EUR



The ETF will be the first in Europe aiming to provide investors with weekly income.2 By making distributions every week, it may offer greater flexibility over how and when that income is used-whether to help meet everyday expenses, fund leisure activities or provide an additional source of cash flow.

The fund will invest across global equity markets, aiming to provide diversified exposure to different regions, sectors and long-term growth themes.

These may include AI-related capital expenditure in North America, technology hardware manufacturers in Asia, and the structural shifts taking place across Europe and other Western markets in areas such as energy security, industrials and defence. An actively managed covered call overlay will seek to generate additional income alongside the portfolio's potential for capital growth.

The global investment allows for broad, diversified exposure that remains one of the most popular starting points for long-term portfolios, spreading risk across regions and sectors.

The fund will utilise actively managed options overlays (covered calls & call spreads), potentially allowing investors to achieve higher yields relative to global equity ETFs that rely on income from dividends.

In 2025, there were nearly 1,100 new U.S.-listed ETF launches, of which around 25% utilize options as a core component of the investment strategy. In fact, the proportion of option ETF launches as a percentage of total annual launches in the US has been rising, especially for equity ETFs, since 2018. This brings the total universe of U.S. option ETFs to around 800+ distinct funds, representing over $250bn in assets under management (AUM).3

We are seeing this demand spread to Europe, where options based ETFs have reached over $11 billion in assets under management - with net flows for August alone reaching $806 million.4

These products are particularly popular with retail investors - data from Finfluencer Analytics estimates of flows of €2bn from just German retail platforms in the year ending May 31st with an average allocation size of €7,587 per investor.5

WEEK combines the popularity of regular premium income with the preferred investment exposure of German retail ETF investors with 18% of total German retail investor assets, and 51% of German retail ETF assets sitting in Global Equity ETFs according to data from Finfluencer Analytics.

WEEK launches into a market with clear and growing appetite for these investment features, providing investors who need or want regular income with a strong option for their core global equity holding. WEEK not only aims to help income focused investors, but also investors who benefit from a regular, tangible benefit to help motivate continued investment.

The fund provides an additional vehicle to access this growing area, this time with the potential of weekly income instead of the typical monthly or quarterly distributions.

Quote from Aura ETFs on the Weekly ETFs range: "Investors have increasingly expressed interest in global income strategies, with covered call strategies surging in portfolio popularity as investors seek income and volatility mitigation. WEEK provides European investors looking for additional potential yield with access to global equities while seeking to generate weekly distributions for the first time ever in a European ETF."

Hector McNeil, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of HANetf, commented: "We are delighted to announce the launch of the Weekly World Equity Income UCITS ETF (ticker: WEEK). At HANetf, we continually seek to bring distinctive investment solutions to the European market, and Europe's first ETF aiming to make weekly distributions is a further example of that commitment.

"WEEK combines diversified exposure to global equity markets with an actively managed covered call overlay designed to generate additional income. We have seen clear demand in Europe for more frequent distributions, which may give investors greater flexibility over how and when they use their investment income. We are excited to bring this innovative proposition to market."

Risks

The funds assets will be actively managed by the investment manager who will have discretion to invest the fund's assets. There is no guarantee that the fund's investment objective will be achieved.



While the fund uses a covered call strategy which is intended to provide income, there is no guarantee that the derivative strategy will achieve this. In the event that income during the relevant period is insufficient to pay dividends as declared, the Directors may in their discretion determine such dividends be paid form capital. Investors should note that where this is the case, it may result in an immediate decrease in the value of the shares of the relevant fund.

Exchange rates can have a positive or negative effect on returns. The value of equities and equity-related securities can be affected by daily stock and currency market movements.

Investors' capital is fully at risk and may not get back the amount originally invested.

Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

For a complete overview of all the risks, please refer to the "Risk Factors" in the Prospectus.





About Aura ETFs

Aura ETFs is an ETF sponsor building a global platform focused on innovative thematic and income strategies for modern portfolios. The firm's mission is to deliver ETF strategies with clear purpose, disciplined construction, and measurable outcomes. By combining institutional investment expertise with scalable ETF design, Aura seeks to provide investors with innovative strategies, dependable income solutions, and differentiated exposures designed for long-term investors.

About HANetf

HANetf is an independent provider of UCITS ETFs, working with asset management companies to bring differentiated, modern, and innovative exposures to European ETF investors. Via our white-label ETF platform, HANetf provides a complete operational, regulatory, distribution and marketing solution for asset managers to launch and manage UCITS ETFs. www.hanetf.com

Media Contacts:

Italy: Elena Soffientini, Mymediarelation | soffientini@mymediarelation.it | +39 375 670 62 07

Germany: Caroline Chojnowski, Public Imaging | Caroline.Chojnowski@publicimaging.de | +49 (0)40-401 999 - 23

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1 As shown in the ETF Database.

2 Source: ETFBook. Data as of 14.09.2026

3Nasdaq, 2026.

4 Source: ETFBook. Data as of 24.08.2026

5 Finfluencer Analytics, 2026.