TELETRAC NAVMAN APPOINTS NEW OPERATIONS & ENTERPRISE TRANSFORMATION LEAD

Alan Wiessbrod joins as Senior Vice President to support the business' next phase of growth

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teletrac Navman, a leading connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, today announced that Alan Wiessbrod has joined its senior leadership team as Senior Vice President, Operations & Enterprise Transformation.

Wiessbrod brings more than 20 years experience of leading transformation projects across media and technology businesses in both the public and private sectors, with a strong track record of delivering profitable growth and operational excellence.

In his new role, Wiessbrod will oversee Teletrac Navman's global order management, field services, supply chain, procurement and sales operations functions while advancing key strategic initiatives to drive growth and business performance.

Prior to joining Teletrac Navman, Wiessbrod served as the Chief Financial Officer of Recurrent Ventures, a Blackstone-backed digital media company, where he led finance, accounting, human resources and IT. During his tenure he drove the company's return to profitability through portfolio optimization, improved operating discipline and more rigorous resource allocation.

Ricardo Buranello, CEO at Teletrac Navman, said: "To keep delivering best-in-class for our valued customers across the globe, our operational capabilities need to evolve with their needs. Alan's decades of experience leading transformation across several complex and high-pressure sectors make him exceptionally well placed to spearhead this workstream. I look forward to working closely with Alan to deliver an exciting future for our customers, colleagues and partners."

Alan Weissbrod, Senior Vice President, Operations & Enterprise Transformation, said: "I'm excited to join Teletrac Navman at this critical inflection point in its evolution. The company has a strong foundation, talented people and a compelling opportunity to build on its position in the market. I'm particularly energized by the opportunity to help build the next chapter of Teletrac Navman as a more focused, agile and high-performing organization."

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman's goal is to empower the industries that transform and sustain our futures with simple and intelligent solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of their operation. As a connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, Teletrac Navman simplifies the complex so that its customers can transform the way they work through cloud-based solutions that leverage AI to unlock the power of operational insight. Teletrac Navman manages more than 750,000 vehicles and assets around the world. The company operates globally, with offices worldwide and headquarters in Northbrook, IL. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com.

About Respida

Respida is a software-focused private equity firm with decades of combined investing and operating experience. The firm partners with management teams at growth-oriented software companies, bringing hands-on operational rigor and financial discipline to drive growth and build durable market leaders. For more information, visit respida.com.

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