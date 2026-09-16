Endra unveils Power Studio, the first AI platform purpose-built for electrical engineering, acquires Planlabs to build out the mechanical discipline

Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Notion Capital and Norrsken VC, Endra unveils Power Studio, the first agentic platform for electrical engineering

Endra has also acquired Swiss AI firm Planlabs to bring mechanical engineering AI in-house

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Endra, the AI platform for mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) engineering, today unveiled Endra Power Studio, the first agentic platform purpose-built for electrical engineering. Alongside it, Endra announced the acquisition of Planlabs, a Swiss AI lab building an AI for mechanical engineering.

Every building eventually runs into the same constraint: the engineering capacity required to make it real. As the world races to build data centers, electrify infrastructure and meet net-zero targets, this bottleneck has become the limiting factor on construction itself.

MEP engineering is a $150 billion+ global services market, constrained until now by the number of engineers in the world. When Revit took off, the firms that moved fastest took the largest share of the construction market. AI will redraw that map again.

The bottleneck inside every building on earth:

MEP engineering sits behind every major project - engineers calculate loads, size systems, place thousands of devices, route cabling and piping, and produce the documentation contractors build from. For 25 years that work has been done across tools never built to talk to each other: draft in Revit, calculate in Excel, coordinate in Navisworks. On every project, engineers are the API, and the industry cannot train MEP engineers fast enough to keep up.

What Endra Power Studio does:

Endra Power Studio replaces that patchwork with one platform that runs the electrical design end-to-end. The engineer loads the building model, sets the requirements and instructs agents to run the design, reviewing and signing off at each stage. A code-compliant electrical design for a 500,000 square foot commercial building, work that traditionally takes around two months, can be completed in less than a day. For engineering firms, the economics change: more projects delivered faster, with the teams they already have.

Core features:

Playbooks: Firms store their engineering standards in Playbooks: unit placement, circuiting, code interpretation, calculation methods. Every agent and workflow in Endra works from them, so designs follow the firm's own practice, and that knowledge stays with the firm when senior engineers retire.

Firms store their engineering standards in Playbooks: unit placement, circuiting, code interpretation, calculation methods. Every agent and workflow in Endra works from them, so designs follow the firm's own practice, and that knowledge stays with the firm when senior engineers retire. Agents: Engineers delegate defined tasks to agents, which draw on every engine in the platform. Defined tasks like building a routing strategy, placing units across a room type and updating a model against architectural revisions.

Engineers delegate defined tasks to agents, which draw on every engine in the platform. Defined tasks like building a routing strategy, placing units across a room type and updating a model against architectural revisions. Simulation: Engineers can confirm a design works before anything is built. Endra's physics engine checks the design against laws of physics and against building code, sizing every cable and calculating every voltage drop.

Engineers can confirm a design works before anything is built. Endra's physics engine checks the design against laws of physics and against building code, sizing every cable and calculating every voltage drop. Type Rooms: Engineers working on healthcare, multi-family residential and hotel projects can design one room, and have an agent apply it across every matching room in the model. What used to mean repeating the same design hundreds of times is done once.

"Endra takes care of the repetitive work, and gives the engineers back the time for judgment and design," said Niklas Lindgren, CEO and Co-Founder of Endra. "A firm's engineering judgment is its product, and Playbooks let a firm hold that as a standard its whole team designs against, with the engineer setting the requirements and signing off at every stage."

These features lay the foundation for the document engine to run. From the document engine, the engineer can generate the Revit model, single line diagrams, shop drawings, panelboard schedules and bill of materials, so documentation stays connected to the design. Engineers stay in full control throughout, and Endra does not train its models on customer data. The platform is SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified, Cyber Essentials Plus assessed and GDPR compliant, with data hosted regionally.

Toward the full MEP platform: the acquisition of Planlabs:

Endra Power Studio covers electrical engineering. A plumbing module will follow in 2027, and the acquisition of Planlabs adds mechanical engineering to the roadmap.

Founded in Switzerland in June 2024, Planlabs is a team of five PhDs in mathematics and computer science. Its geometry, data and physics engines design mechanical systems automatically and check them against physical constraints, which is the groundwork for bringing mechanical engineering onto the Endra platform. The team joins Endra as a technology and talent acquisition - mechanical capabilities will follow in the Endra platform once technology integration is complete.

"We started Planlabs with the belief that mechanical systems can be engineered fundamentally differently, automatically generating coordinated, collision-free solutions while keeping the engineer in control. " said Rea Sodero, Co-Founder and CEO of Planlabs."With Endra, we have found a team that shares this vision and has the ambition, technology and reach to bring it to engineers around the world. Together, we have the opportunity to build something much bigger: a platform that transforms how every MEP discipline is engineered."

Founded in 2024, Endra works with enterprise consulting firms including AtkinsRéalis, Ramboll, Buro Happold, Hoare Lea and AFRY. The Power Studio launch and Planlabs acquisition follows a $50 million Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz, with earlier support from Notion Capital and Norrsken VC, and comes as Endra expands from Stockholm into New York, San Francisco and London.

Media contact:

Harry Ashcroft, Perseid PR

harry@perseidpr.com

About Endra:

Endra is the agentic and purpose-built platform for MEP engineering, working alongside engineers across drafting, calculation and coordination. It is taking on the repetitive work that slows down complex building projects, so teams can spend their time on judgment and design. Founded in Stockholm in 2024, Endra is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Notion Capital and Norrsken VC and serves enterprise engineering consultancy firms across North America, Europe and the Middle East. Learn more at endra.ai.

Notes:

Endra Power Studio launches at Epoch, Endra's own launch event, held in Las Vegas on the eve before Autodesk University and attended by engineers and technology leaders from across the AEC industry. Speakers include Garry Kasparov, chess grandmaster and author on artificial intelligence, and Joakim Weidemanis, CEO of Johnson Controls, on where AI is heading. Endra CEO Niklas Lindgren appears in conversation with Amar Hanspal, CEO of Motif, on the future of how buildings are designed.

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