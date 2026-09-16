Estimating Edge Explores How to Move Estimates Into Jobs Without Losing Data

BOYNTON BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Estimating Edge, developer of the specialty takeoff & estimating software, The EDGE, and part of the Foundation Software business portfolio, has published a new resource detailing why connecting estimating and accounting systems has become an essential practice for construction companies.

When accounting software and estimating solutions don't communicate with each other, the consequences show up fast. Cost codes get reinterpreted, budgets get rebuilt from scratch, and contract amounts get keyed in twice.

For contractors, this gap means fewer bids won and lower profit margins.

The resource covers three ways to close that gap, using FOUNDATION construction accounting software and The EDGE as the example:

Keeping cost codes and job structure aligned between estimating and accounting from the start

Moving budgets and contract values from estimate to accounting system without manual entry

Letting accounting review and confirm an imported job before cost tracking starts

Taken together, these steps demonstrate how estimating and accounting can work as a single, connected process rather than two separate systems - saving time on rework and giving teams more confidence in their numbers.

To see exactly how the two systems hand off data, read the full article here.

About Estimating Edge

Estimating Edge, a Foundation Software company, has been a trusted provider of commercial construction takeoff and estimating software for the roofing, fireproofing, interior and exterior finishing trades for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.estimatingedge.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Estimating Edge

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/estimating-edge-explores-how-to-move-estimates-into-jobs-without-1220893