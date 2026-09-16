Real Tested Inc.: BridalStyleFinder Introduces Free Wedding Dress Shortlists and a $19 Appointment Brief

The planning site starts with movement, comfort and personal preferences to help brides prepare for dress appointments.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / BridalStyleFinder, created by Real Tested Inc., introduces a wedding-dress planning resource that helps users prepare a focused shortlist before visiting a fitting room. Its free experience provides three silhouette directions and an original dress chart, while an optional one-time $19 digital brief organizes the details of an appointment.

The free wedding dress quiz asks twelve questions about the celebration, desired mood, movement, coverage and budget. It returns three silhouettes with reasons to explore each and questions to test during a try-on. No email address or photograph is required.

Users can also compare wedding dress styles through the site's illustrated reference. The approach treats silhouette names as useful search terms, while leaving the final decision to how an actual dress feels, moves and fits the occasion.

The optional $19 appointment brief expands the shortlist into neckline, fabric, veil and accessory comparisons. It includes dated retailer references, a complete-outfit budget worksheet, a movement checklist, fitting questions and printable try-on notes. Retailer examples are references for further comparison, with current details to be confirmed directly with the seller.

The tools focus on preferences rather than body-shape categories. Users are encouraged to consider sitting, walking and reaching, and to ask about alterations on the particular gown being tried. The brief is a digital planning product, with no subscription and no dress purchase included.

About BridalStyleFinder

BridalStyleFinder provides preference-based wedding-dress shortlists, original style references and appointment planning tools. The site helps users organize what matters to them and bring specific questions to the fitting room.

Company: Real Tested Inc.

Media contact: Justin

Contact details: info@bridalstylefinder.com

+1 (833) 365-5250

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bridalstylefinder-introduces-free-wedding-dress-shortlists-and-a-1221834