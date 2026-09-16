Canada's premier mineral exploration conference returns to Vancouver January 25-28, 2027

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Registration for the annual AME Roundup conference is now open. On January 25-28, 2027, AME Roundup returns to Vancouver, bringing together more than 7,550 delegates from 44 countries, including geoscientists, prospectors, financiers, investors, suppliers, governments, Indigenous partners and more.

"Every mine begins with mineral exploration, and in a world racing to secure critical minerals, Canada's resources and ingenuity are second to none. Exploration is the first frontier in finding the minerals needed to secure our future, solidify our economic sovereignty and drive energy security," said Todd Stone, AME President and CEO. "AME Roundup 2027 brings together the very best of our sector to build partnerships, showcase world-class innovation, and ensure Canada remains the global capital of mineral exploration."

AME Roundup 2027: Minerals for Tomorrow

In an era of rising global instability, securing sovereign supply chains and reinforcing allied stability have become urgent imperatives. Minerals for Tomorrow highlights the essential role mineral exploration plays in building a secure, resilient future. From critical minerals that power clean energy and advanced technologies to the discoveries that strengthen economic resilience and fortify defence supply chains, exploration is where it all begins.

At AME Roundup 2027, we'll explore the ideas, innovations, policies, and investments required to find the critical minerals the world needs - responsibly, sustainably, and for generations to come.

Exploration secures tomorrow: AME Roundup demonstrates the essential role mineral exploration plays in securing Canada's economic future. Exploration is the first step in securing the minerals needed to protect and secure our sovereignty.

AME Roundup demonstrates the essential role mineral exploration plays in securing Canada's economic future. Exploration is the first step in securing the minerals needed to protect and secure our sovereignty. Canada's mineral future depends on the right policy : As global demand for critical minerals accelerates and allied nations race to secure trusted supply chains, government policy must keep pace, including a stronger Canadian Exploration Expense (CEE) and a dual-use designation for critical mineral projects to keep exploration capital in Canada.

: As global demand for critical minerals accelerates and allied nations race to secure trusted supply chains, government policy must keep pace, including a stronger Canadian Exploration Expense (CEE) and a dual-use designation for critical mineral projects to keep exploration capital in Canada. We are leading through Indigenous partnership and reconciliation: AME Roundup provides a national platform for mineral exploration to showcase success stories and strengthen relationships between Indigenous communities and explorers.

AME Roundup provides a national platform for mineral exploration to showcase success stories and strengthen relationships between Indigenous communities and explorers. Our people are the most important resource: AME Roundup is where talent is discovered, from students to seasoned explorers. Student and next-generation programming continues to expand, including mentorship, classroom-to-career pathways, and networking opportunities that connect young people directly with employers.

AME Roundup is where talent is discovered, from students to seasoned explorers. Student and next-generation programming continues to expand, including mentorship, classroom-to-career pathways, and networking opportunities that connect young people directly with employers. Building tomorrow requires innovation and geoscience: Today's mineral exploration relies on digital, automated and data-driven tools, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced geophysics, that are helping transform how discoveries are made.

Registration Information for 2027

Explorers Pass: Registration for Thursday, January 28, 2027, is available at a rate of $50 and includes access to the full conference.

Student Rates: Students may register for the full conference at a discounted rate starting at $50.

Early Bird Rates: Early Bird pricing is available before Friday, November 27, 2026.

Register Today

For more information on registration, pricing, and program details, visit https://roundup.amebc.ca/ or follow our social media channels:

Instagram: @ameroundup

LinkedIn: @ame-roundup

For registration assistance or general information about the conference and our programs, please contact AME Roundup Event Registration:

Phone: (778) 772-5509

Email: roundup@amebc.ca

For AME Roundup 2027 media inquiries and media accreditation, contact Leann Greene:

Phone: 778-895-5271

Email: leann@yourplaybook.co

AMERoundup2027

AME Roundup is Canada's premier conference for the global mineral exploration industry. Each year, it attracts more than 7,000 participants, including geoscientists, prospectors, financiers, investors, suppliers, and government and Indigenous partners from around the world.

AME Roundup is where deals are made, talent is discovered, and trends are set. Content is timely, credible, and delivered by high-caliber speakers, inspiring presenters and engaging exhibitors. Hosted by the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME), AME Roundup is held annually in Vancouver, on the traditional territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations.

AME Roundup 2027

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The Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of more than 6,500 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in Canada and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all Canadians.

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