Velocity Global LLC dba Pebl: FC Versailles Names Pebl Principal Partner Through 2028

Global employment platform becomes the club's front-of-shirt partner, uniting two organisations with a shared belief in building great teams anywhere

VERSAILLES, France, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FC Versailles today announced Pebl as its Principal Partner for the 2026/2027 and 2027/2028 seasons. The global employment platform will appear on the front of the club's official match shirts throughout the two-season partnership.

The agreement marks FC Versailles' first Principal Partnership under owners Alexandre Mulliez and Fabien Lazare and represents an important milestone in the club's continued growth.

The partnership brings together two organisations with a shared belief: geography should never stand in the way of building a great team.

Pebl helps businesses put that belief into practice. Through its AI-first global employment platform, organisations can hire, pay and support employees in more than 185 countries, combining local expertise, global infrastructure and artificial intelligence.

Under its current ownership, FC Versailles is building a distinctive club with deep local roots and an identity shaped by the history and international recognition of Versailles. That appeal is already extending well beyond France: the club now ships shirts to supporters in more than 40 countries, reflecting growing interest in FC Versailles as both a football club and a cultural brand.

Alexandre Mulliez and Fabien Lazare, owners, Chairman and Chief Executive of FC Versailles, said:

"Welcoming Pebl as our Principal Partner marks an important milestone in the development of FC Versailles. Beyond its presence on the front of our shirt, this partnership brings together two organisations that share the same belief: the best teams are built by identifying the right talent, giving people the opportunity to develop, and creating an environment in which they can grow.

This is at the heart of the model we are building at FC Versailles, both on and off the pitch. Pebl shares that same vision in the world of business, enabling organisations to find, support and develop the best talent, wherever they may be.

As FC Versailles continues to grow in France and internationally, we want to surround ourselves with partners who share our vision, our desire to build differently, and our ambition to grow together. Pebl is a perfect example of that."



Kentin Olive, Commercial Director at FC Versailles, said:

"At FC Versailles, we believe the strongest partnerships go far beyond traditional sponsorship: they are built around shared stories, experiences and moments that people remember. With Pebl, we have the opportunity to create something truly different, bringing together the international appeal of Versailles and Pebl's ambition across EMEA. This announcement is only the beginning of a partnership we want to bring to life throughout the season, in a way that could only be told by FC Versailles and Pebl."

Françoise Brougher, Chief Executive Officer at Pebl, said:

"Too many companies still build teams around where they already have offices or entities, rather than where the best people are. Pebl exists to change that. As we expand across EMEA, France is an increasingly important market for our business, and football gives us a simple, universal way to explain what we do: help companies sign the best talent, wherever they are. What attracted us to FC Versailles is the ambition behind the club and its commitment to reaching beyond borders and creating opportunities for the best talent, wherever they are."

Doug Pullman, Chief Marketing Officer at Pebl, said:

"FC Versailles has the ingredients of a modern global sports brand: a powerful name, a strong local identity and the willingness to build differently. For Pebl, this is much more than logo placement. It is a platform for creating stories and experiences that connect talent, culture and football-and show what becomes possible when geography no longer limits ambition. The shirt is the starting point; what we create together will bring the partnership to life far beyond matchday."

The partnership was unveiled today in a new film previewing FC Versailles' 2026/2027 kit, featuring Pebl at the centre of the shirt. Watch the FC Versailles × Pebl teaser video.

The reveal marks the beginning of a broader programme of original content, supporter experiences and football-led talent initiatives. Pebl and FC Versailles will announce further activations throughout the 2026/2027 season.

About FC Versailles

FC Versailles is a football club officially founded in 1989, with roots dating back to 1907. Taken over in 2023 by Alexandre Mulliez and Fabien Lazare, and more recently joined by Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly, the club is driven by a clear mission: to bring together Versailles' heritage and the boldness of a new generation.

This ambition is reflected in a strong commitment to learning and talent development, both on and off the pitch. The club's academy develops more than 1,200 young players every year, while its employees are encouraged to grow through a culture built around learning, development and continuous improvement.

The first team currently competes in the Championnat National, the third tier of French football, and plays its home matches at Stade Georges Lefèvre in Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

About Pebl

Pebl is the AI-first leader in global employment, with the leading platform built on a decade of local knowledge and compliance expertise. Pebl helps companies quickly hire and easily pay and manage talent in 185+ countries with real-time AI guidance. Alfie, Pebl's embedded AI workforce agent, transforms HR conversations into completed actions across hiring, approvals, reporting, and workforce operations. Holding more employment licenses than any other employer of record (EOR) and trusted by thousands of businesses-from Fortune 500s to high-growth startups-Pebl is consistently recognized as a leading EOR provider by analysts and has been rated #1 for compliance on G2. With Pebl, companies everywhere can hire great talent anywhere. To learn more, please visit: hellopebl.com or connect with us on social media LinkedIn | Instagram

Media contacts:

presse@fcversailles.com

press@hellopebl.com