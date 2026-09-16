7 Virtues Beauty USA LLC: This Founder Bottled Her '90s Naughtiness: The 7 Virtues Reimagines the Scent That Ruled the '90s for Today

At the height of the gourmand boom, the perfume house built on its iconic gourmand perfume, Vanilla Woods, takes its signature vanilla warmth somewhere unexpected: the modern warm floral.

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Gourmands are soaring. According to consumer trend platform Spate, searches for gourmand fragrance grew 77.5 per cent year over year.

Another dessert perfume might have been the obvious next move.

Instead, The 7 Virtues is bringing back the warm floral.

The perfume house announces Amber Orchid, its first warm floral and a modern interpretation of the bold, sensual perfumes that defined the 1990s.

The 7 Virtues launched its iconic gourmand perfume, Vanilla Woods, nearly a decade ago and has continued exploring the delicious side of perfume with Strawberry Jam and its Layer Cake Collection.

After 16 years of making perfume, the brand is taking the DNA its community loves and using it to revive the sexy nighttime scent for modern life.

Challenge accepted.

"I was there in the '90s for the big, sexy nighttime warm florals," says Barb Stegemann, Founder and President of The 7 Virtues. "They were powerful enough to cut through a smoke filled bar while we danced on the speakers. I wore that category, lived it and danced in it."

"I think the warm floral lost its place partly because of the rise of gourmands, but also because it needed to catch up with the way we live today. People still want warmth, glamour and sensuality. They want it to feel lighter, more modern and easy to wear every day as well as for a night out."

Amber Orchid opens with golden apple, followed by luminous magnolia and vanilla orchid over warm amber and creamy sandalwood. Iso E Super gives the perfume a soft, diffusive quality and a contemporary second skin finish.

Vanilla is part of The 7 Virtues' DNA and a key element in every one of its perfumes. In Amber Orchid, golden apple adds something new, bringing the playful pop of fun and joy clients have come to expect from the brand.

Amber Orchid is long lasting, vegan and cruelty free and meets the Clean at Sephora standard. The 7 Virtues is also a Certified B Corporation.

Amber Orchid will be available beginning September 12, 2026, exclusively at Sephora stores, Sephora.com , Sephora.ca and The7Virtues.com for $94 USD and $127 CAD.

GLOBAL LAUNCH DATES:

Sephora.Com Coming Soon Page: September 1st, 2026

Sephora In App Preview: September 12th, 2026

Sephora US & CA .Com: September 13th, 2026

Sephora US & CA B&M: September 14th, 2026

Sephora AUS/NZ .com: September 15th, 2026

Sephora EU/UK .com + B&M: September 16th, 2026

PRICING:

US MSRP: $94 USD (50ML), $32 USD (10ML)

CA MSRP: $127 CAD (50ML), $43.50 CAD (10ML)

EU RETAIL: €92.90 EURO (50ML), €35.00 EURO (10ML)

UK RETAIL: £85.00 POUNDS (50ML), £30.00 POUNDS (10ML)

AUS RRP: $159.00 AUD (50ML), $44.00 AUD (10ML)

NZD RRP: $175.00 NZD (50ML), $49.00 NZD (10ML)

ABOUT THE 7 VIRTUES

Founded by activist, keynote speaker and best-selling author Barb Stegemann, The 7 Virtues is the clean beauty brand redefining fragrance with purpose. Founded in 2010 and propelled onto the global stage through CBC's Dragons' Den and Sephora's Accelerate program, The 7 Virtues crafts hypoallergenic, sustainable perfumes that blend effortlessly and are third-party lab tested to last up to 24 hours - an unprecedented achievement in clean fragrance made possible by their 22% fragrance oil concentration. Every fragrance is created with aromatherapy wellness benefits and responsibly sourced ingredients from around the world. Today, The 7 Virtues is sold at Sephora in 19 countries,and the only certified B-Corp perfume at Sephora, empowering people to wear fragrance as a force for good. The brand also brings fragrance to life through its Perfume Atelier in Halifax and will expand with additional ateliers opening in 2026, giving more people the opportunity to experience custom fragrance layering firsthand.

Photos and video assets are available here .

Websites:

The7Virtues.com

Sephora.com

Sephora.ca

DOWNLOAD HIGH RESOLUTION PERFUME AND LIFESTYLE PHOTOS: https://the7virtues.com/pages/amber-orchid-media-page

MEDIA CONTACT

Izzie Regan

Special Projects Associate, Office of the Founder

PR@the7virtues.com

SOURCE: 7 Virtues Beauty USA LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/this-founder-bottled-her-90s-naughtiness-the-7-virtues-reimagines-the-1221844