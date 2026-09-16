MediSights, Inc: Medisights Pioneers New Standard: AI Agents Capture Unprecedented Near Real-Time Market Intelligence in Complex Diseases Like Multiple Myeloma

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medisights, the AI-native platform for life sciences, today announced the successful completion of a landmark study demonstrating that purpose-built Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents can seamlessly navigate the intricate, rapidly evolving landscape of Multiple Myeloma to capture actionable market intelligence at scale. By successfully training AI to track this highly complicated disease state, Medisights has pioneered a new methodology for unlocking physician insights that were previously deemed unachievable by traditional approaches.

Multiple Myeloma is recognized as an extremely complicated disease marked by highly innovative and constantly changing treatment practices. Historically, traditional qualitative primary market research has taken months to execute, leaving life sciences companies relying on outdated data. Medisights drastically accelerates this timeline-compressing months of research into mere days and weeks-delivering near real-time market intelligence that empowers teams to act quickly.

The groundbreaking Medisights study set out to answer a critical industry question: "Can AI keep us up to date with deep information on outlier innovative practices and in near-real time, and are there unmet needs that pharma companies in this space need to know about?" Furthermore, the research tested whether AI could accurately reveal what is happening, enabling commercial teams to map the complex reference and referral patterns for CAR-T therapies as they happen.

The results were definitive. Medisights' clinical-grade AI moderators conducted in-depth, adaptive, and highly humanized conversations with specialists. In the past, traditional market researchers would struggle to get at-length interview time with physicians due to several factors. In contrast, Medisights' dynamic AI agents fostered engaging, natural interactions that interviews routinely lasted 45 to 60 minutes. This extended dialogue successfully captured the underlying logic behind prescribing behaviors and mapped geographical nuances in CAR-T referral pathways.

Key Strategic Insights & Actionable Market Intelligence Uncovered:

Proactive Market Access & Insurance Navigation: The study identified insurance authorization as a primary barrier to entry for in vivo CAR-T therapies.

The study identified insurance authorization as a primary barrier to entry for in vivo CAR-T therapies. Closing the Mechanistic Awareness Gap: Intelligence revealed a significant knowledge gap among community oncologists who frequently conflate in vivo CAR-T with allogeneic or off-the-shelf ex vivo products-highlighting an urgent requirement for targeted medical education to clarify viral-vector and LNP-mediated T-cell engineering.

Intelligence revealed a significant knowledge gap among community oncologists who frequently conflate in vivo CAR-T with allogeneic or off-the-shelf ex vivo products-highlighting an urgent requirement for targeted medical education to clarify viral-vector and LNP-mediated T-cell engineering. Value Proposition & Treatment-Free Intervals: Specialists confirmed that eliminating manufacturing wait times serves as the gateway to a meaningful treatment-free interval-establishing "speed-to-treatment" in rapidly progressing patients as the defining narrative for in vivo therapies over bispecifics.

Specialists confirmed that eliminating manufacturing wait times serves as the gateway to a meaningful treatment-free interval-establishing "speed-to-treatment" in rapidly progressing patients as the defining narrative for in vivo therapies over bispecifics. Benchmarking Efficacy Expectations: Results demonstrated that clinical adoption hinges on anchoring in vivo efficacy directly to established ex vivo benchmarks, specifically MRD negativity rates, depth of response, and overall survival metrics.

"Imagine a world where you have AI acting as a real-time intelligence layer, continuously engaging with specialists to keep you up to date on outlier innovative practices as they happen," said Frank Seo, CEO of Medisights. "By cracking the code on AI in complex diseases like Multiple Myeloma, we can finally map regional reference patterns for CAR-T therapies and identify precise barriers to adoption giving life sciences companies unprecedented, near real-time visibility into the market."

Unlike generic AI agents, Medisights' agents are aligned with curated advanced clinical taxonomies, ensuring absolute fidelity to clinical facts. This breakthrough ensures that life sciences commercial teams, medical affairs, and field forces can now access a single, verifiable source of truth.

About Medisights

Medisights is a frontier data and technology company purpose-built for compliant life sciences insights at scale. Led by a seasoned executive team with foundational roots at Veeva Systems, Medisights deploys AI-moderators that aim to unlock qualitative depth in HCP interactions. This intelligence is then captured to build Digital Doctor Twins-enabling life sciences teams to actively "talk" to the data, test messaging, and identify unmet needs. With AI-driven workflows, the company is rebuilding market research beyond static reports to a level of insight currently unseen in the market. They do it in a way that is compliant, traceable, and purpose-built for highly complex therapeutic markets.

For more information, visit www.medisights.com.

Media Contact:

Medisights Public Relations

sstipa@reboundb2b.com

www.medisights.com

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