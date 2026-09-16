Investing In Gold: The Top Gold IRA Rollover Companies Announced By InvestingInGold.com

InvestingInGold.com announces its latest rankings of gold IRA rollover companies, naming Goldco the top overall choice for September 2026.

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / InvestingInGold.com has announced its latest list of the top gold IRA rollover companies, with Goldco ranked #1 overall, followed by Lear Capital and Birch Gold Group.

The new rankings focus on companies that assist investors with moving eligible retirement assets from existing IRAs, 401(k)s and other qualified retirement plans into self-directed precious metals IRAs.

InvestingInGold.com considered factors including company history, reputation, rollover assistance, customer support, educational resources and precious metals options.

Top Gold IRA Rollover Companies

#1 Goldco - Best Overall for Gold IRA Rollovers

Goldco earned the top position in the latest rankings. InvestingInGold.com highlighted the company's specialization in precious metals retirement accounts and its experience helping customers navigate IRA and eligible 401(k) rollovers.

Goldco provides assistance throughout the rollover process, including establishing a self-directed IRA and coordinating the movement of eligible retirement funds before customers select qualifying precious metals.

#2 Lear Capital - Best for Gold IRA Rollover Support

Lear Capital takes the second position. The longtime precious metals company works with investors interested in transferring eligible retirement assets into precious metals IRAs.

InvestingInGold.com highlighted Lear Capital's industry experience, educational resources and assistance throughout the account-opening and rollover process.

#3 Birch Gold Group - Best for Investor Education

Birch Gold Group rounds out the top three. The company provides precious metals IRA services along with educational resources for investors researching physical gold, silver and other eligible precious metals for retirement accounts.

Birch Gold Group also assists customers with the steps involved in transferring eligible retirement assets into a self-directed IRA.

Gold IRA Rollovers Continue To Draw Investor Interest

A gold IRA can allow investors to hold certain qualifying physical precious metals inside a tax-advantaged retirement account. IRS rules permit certain gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion that meets applicable requirements, provided the assets are held by a bank or approved nonbank trustee rather than personally by the IRA owner.

Retirement assets can generally be moved through a direct rollover, trustee-to-trustee transfer or, where applicable, a 60-day rollover. The IRS notes that the tax treatment and requirements vary depending on how the assets are moved and the types of accounts involved.

"Choosing a gold IRA company is especially important for investors completing their first retirement rollover," said a spokesperson for InvestingInGold.com. "Our latest rankings are designed to give consumers a starting point for comparing established companies and researching the rollover process."

Investors should compare fees, custodial arrangements, storage options, eligible precious metals, buyback policies and customer support before opening an account.

Additional gold IRA company reviews and educational resources are available through InvestingInGold.com.

About InvestingInGold.com

InvestingInGold.com is an online resource covering gold investing, precious metals and gold IRAs. The website publishes educational guides, company reviews and industry comparisons designed to help consumers research precious metals investments and retirement diversification options.

Media Contact:

InvestingInGold.com

500 Delaware Ave, Suite #1408

Wilmington, DE 19801

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contact@investingingold.com

InvestingInGold.com

Disclaimer: Rankings reflect InvestingInGold.com's assessment based on its review criteria and are provided for informational purposes only. This release does not constitute financial, investment, tax or legal advice. Investors should conduct their own research and consult appropriate professionals before making retirement or investment decisions.

SOURCE: Investing In Gold

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/the-top-gold-ira-rollover-companies-announced-by-investingingold.com-1221845