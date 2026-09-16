dmg events: Gastech 2026 in Bangkok Converts Global Energy Ambition into Billions of Dollars in Deals

Cementing the event's place at the centre of global energy growth and dealmaking, Gastech 2026 has seen memoranda of understanding, supply agreements and investment commitments with a combined estimated value of $40 billion USD announced or advanced in Bangkok - dmg events

Major agreements spanning LNG supply, power generation, upstream development, petrochemicals and shipping show how decisions made at Gastech 2026 are translating directly into new supply, infrastructure and industrial capacity.

The Strategic Conference continued to advance the discussions on policy, capital and infrastructure that are required to sustain this momentum and deliver secure, affordable and reliable energy at the scale global growth demands.

BANGKOK, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Billions of dollars in energy agreements are moving from discussion to delivery at Gastech 2026. By the end of day three, memoranda of understanding, supply agreements and investment commitments with a combined estimated value of $40 billion USD were announced or advanced in Bangkok, cementing Gastech's essential role as the global meeting place where the energy industry does business.

The agreements announced and progressed during Gastech 2026 demonstrate the event's unique ability to turn strategic dialogue into commercial action. Producers, buyers, governments, investors, technology leaders and infrastructure providers are using the event to secure long-term supply, expand power-generation capacity, unlock new resources, strengthen shipping capability and build the infrastructure projects required to meet rising global demand.

These agreements are not simply commercial milestones. Together, they will influence how energy moves across markets, where new capacity is built and how quickly economies can respond to rising electricity consumption, industrial growth and the expansion of AI. Key deals announced or advanced during the first three days include:

China Gas Holdings and Venture Global LNG announced a landmark 20-year sales and purchase agreement for 0.5 million tonnes per annum of US LNG from 2030, strengthening supply security for one of the world's largest energy markets.

and announced a landmark 20-year sales and purchase agreement for 0.5 million tonnes per annum of US LNG from 2030, strengthening supply security for one of the world's largest energy markets. GE Vernova and B.Grimm Power signed agreements for natural gas-turbine supply and long-term services, supporting new and existing power-generation capacity in Malaysia & Thailand.

and signed agreements for natural gas-turbine supply and long-term services, supporting new and existing power-generation capacity in Malaysia & Thailand. PETRONAS , PTTEP JDA and the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Authority formalised a 35-year production-sharing contract and natural gas sales agreement in the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area, delivering new natural gas supply to both countries.

, and the formalised a 35-year production-sharing contract and natural gas sales agreement in the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area, delivering new natural gas supply to both countries. Eni and the Government of Senegal signed a memorandum of understanding to assess the oil potential of five offshore blocks, with the aim of expanding the country's production of secure and affordable energy.

signed a memorandum of understanding to assess the oil potential of five offshore blocks, with the aim of expanding the country's production of secure and affordable energy. Sarawak finalised discussions with Indorama Ventures and Japanese partners on an estimated US$1 billion downstream natural gas and petrochemicals investment in Bintulu, which will strengthen local industrial capacity and create new value from regional resources.

finalised discussions with and Japanese partners on an estimated US$1 billion downstream natural gas and petrochemicals investment in Bintulu, which will strengthen local industrial capacity and create new value from regional resources. Samsung Heavy Industries secured a US$1.2 billion order for LNG carriers and crude oil tankers, adding to the fleet capacity required to keep global energy trade moving.

secured a US$1.2 billion order for LNG carriers and crude oil tankers, adding to the fleet capacity required to keep global energy trade moving. YPF CEO Horacio Marín announced the company's plan to sign two or three LNG sales agreements for its proposed Argentina LNG export project.

Alongside this industry-defining commercial activity, Gastech's Strategic Conference continued to drive high-level conversations on the future of energy security, reliability and affordability. Across the programme, energy ministers, CEOs, policymakers, investors and technology leaders examined the policy, infrastructure and delivery strategies that will allow energy systems to grow with the speed and resilience required to support the world's expanding population and economies.

The ministerial session titled 'Africa Takes Power: Control, Sovereignty and Growth' explored how African nations can convert energy potential into industrial growth, greater energy access and long-term economic value. Speakers considered the partnerships and investment models needed to ensure that resource development strengthens national resilience while opening new supply opportunities for international markets. Hon. Yeukai Simbanegavi, Deputy Minister for Energy & Power Development, Zimbabwe, stated:

"Over the years, we have been relying on imports from other nations, but recently we have discovered oil in the northern part of Zimbabwe. We are working with investors, but we still need more people to come and work with us. We need to upgrade our national grid so that investors can have the correct infrastructure in place to be able to market their investments."

The need for unprecedented infrastructure investment across the value chain was emphasised by government leaders and energy executives throughout the event's Strategic Conference. During the session 'Building Energy Security: The Global Race to Deliver Natural Gas Infrastructure', which examined the pipelines, processing facilities, LNG terminals and power infrastructure required to turn natural gas into reliable energy for homes, cities and growing economies, Paul Marsden, President, Bechtel Energy, said:

"I think predictability is becoming more important in the development of large capital infrastructure. We need to know where the molecule is going to be produced and when, so we can place bets on that. People who are cooking food and heating their homes rely on fuel arriving at a predictable time and being affordable."

The call for greater capital mobilisation and infrastructure development was echoed during the session 'Advancing Sustainable Maritime Infrastructure and Fleet Capacity', as James Sagar, CEO, Hanwha Shipping, explained how the maritime sector can expand the ships, ports and logistics systems needed to support reliable international energy trade, while improving the resilience, efficiency, and sustainability of critical natural gas supply chains. He stated:

"Shipping is a long-term investment. It should be grounded in discipline. How do you maintain the value of an asset over 20 or 30 years? You have to finance it and work with both the supply side and the demand side. When it comes to regulation, we need to ensure that the right technology is in place throughout the life of that ship. It all starts with partnerships and collaboration."

Maintaining the central role of natural gas in an evolving energy mix will depend on how effectively the industry reduces emissions across its value chain. The session 'Capturing the Lost Opportunity: Driving Global Alignment on Methane Abatement Across Natural Gas Supply Chains' considered how stronger measurement, shared standards and technology deployment can reduce methane emissions and enhance the long-term competitiveness of natural gas. Adeleye Falade, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria LNG, stated:

"I think the first place to start is to redefine what methane is: every tonne of methane is a lost opportunity, not just from a volume point of view, but also from the value point of view. Once you get to the point of being able to measure it, the business case becomes very clear."

With one day remaining, Gastech 2026 continues to demonstrate how commercial partnerships and strategic collaboration must advance together to deliver on the world's fast-growing and increasingly complex energy needs. The agreements concluded in Bangkok will set the stage for how the industry responds to the opportunities and challenges presented by an evolving global economy, ensuring that both emerging and established markets have the secure, reliable and affordable energy they need to keep growing with confidence.

About Gastech

Gastech is the world's largest exhibition and conference for natural gas, LNG, low-carbon solutions, hydrogen, shipping, AI for energy and electrification. Gastech 2026 is expected to welcome more than 50,000 attendees from over 150 countries, 800+ exhibiting companies and 800+ speakers.

For further information and registration, visit the official Gastech website. https://www.gastechevent.com

For media accreditation, visit the Gastech media centre. Register here

About dmg events

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Operating from 13 offices worldwide, dmg events delivers more than 30 energy and policy events annually. Across four continents, its leading events, including ADIPEC and Gastech, bring together policymakers, industry leaders, investors and innovators to engage on the priorities shaping the future of energy systems and global markets.

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