Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Helius Minerals Limited (TSXV: HHH) ("Helius" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 500,000 stock options (the "Options") to a director of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options were granted as of September 16, 2026, have an expiry date of 60 months from the date of grant and are exercisable at a price of $4.45 per common share.

The Options vest as to 25% on the date of grant, as to a further 25% on the date that is 12 months following the date of grant and as to the remaining 50% on the date that is 24 months following the date of grant. The grant of the Options remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Options, and any common shares issued upon the exercise thereof, are subject to a four month hold period from the date of grant.

About Helius

Helius is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification and development of high-quality mineral assets across the Americas, with an emphasis on South American jurisdictions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking information"). Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this press release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may include, without limitation, statements regarding the acceptance of the grant of the Options by the TSX Venture Exchange; the vesting and exercise of the Options; the maintenance of the Company's existing business and assets; and the potential for precious metals (gold and silver) and base metal (copper) discoveries. By their nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure to receive TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of the grant of the Options, failing to establish estimated resources and reserves, the grade and recovery of precious metals and base metals which is mined varying from estimates, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required financing, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, delays in the development of projects, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, inflation and other factors, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and future events and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are disclosed in the Company's public documents filed from time to time via SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities to whose policies the Company is bound. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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