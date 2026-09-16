Wissen Research LLC: Diagnostic Imaging Market to Reach US$ 33.2 Bn by 2031, Growing at 4.6% CAGR: New Report by Wissen Research

Rising Demand for Early Disease Detection and AI-Enabled Imaging Drives Steady Market Expansion Through 2031

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global diagnostic imaging market is projected to grow from USD 26.5 billion in 2026 to USD 33.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2026-2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

Growth is being driven by rising chronic disease prevalence, an expanding geriatric population, and increasing demand for earlier and more precise disease detection. AI-assisted imaging, 3D/4D visualization, and portable imaging devices are improving diagnostic accuracy, streamlining radiology workflows, and extending imaging access across hospitals, outpatient clinics, emergency settings, and rural healthcare facilities.

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Where the Technology Is Heading: AI Moves Into the Scanner Itself

The most significant shift in diagnostic imaging is not happening after the scan - it is happening during it. Major manufacturers are embedding deep learning reconstruction (DLR) algorithms directly into image acquisition pipelines, clearing signal-level noise as data is captured rather than cleaning up images afterward.

The clinical impact is measurable. GE HealthCare's Sonic DL sequence now enables complex multi-sequence brain and joint MRI protocols to complete in under 15 minutes, allowing hospitals to increase daily throughput per scanner substantially without new capital equipment. Radiology remains the leading specialty for AI-enabled device clearances, with more than 1,100 cleared by the U.S. FDA to date.

Alongside this, cloud-native PACS and teleradiology platforms are replacing on-premise image archives, enabling remote reads across multi-site networks and reducing reporting turnaround times. Photon-counting CT and hybrid imaging systems are pushing resolution higher while lowering radiation dose, supporting earlier detection in oncology, cardiology, and neurology.

What's Fueling Growth in the Diagnostic Imaging Market

AI-Enabled Imaging Adoption: AI-based systems are improving diagnostic precision, shortening scan-to-diagnosis time, and raising patient throughput across care settings.

Cloud PACS and Teleradiology Expansion: Remote reading platforms are accelerating reporting and improving specialist access across distributed hospital networks.

Photon-Counting CT Commercialization: Ultra-high-definition imaging with reduced radiation exposure is shortening replacement cycles for high-end equipment.

Portable and Handheld Imaging: Point-of-care ultrasound and mobile systems are expanding diagnostic access in emergency departments, outpatient centers, and rural facilities.

Safer Contrast Agents: Non-nephrotoxic imaging options are extending diagnostic access to chronic kidney disease patients.

Certified Refurbished Systems: Lower capital barriers are enabling imaging infrastructure expansion across developing markets.

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Challenges Facing the Diagnostic Imaging Market

Reimbursement compression is emerging as the sector's most pressing operational constraint. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services introduced an efficiency adjustment in the 2026 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule that permanently reduces work relative value units by 2.5% across roughly 7,700 diagnostic and procedural codes. New combined head and neck CTA codes have produced global payment reductions of up to 30.8%. The result is a growing misalignment between what providers invest in premium scanners and what public payers reimburse - pushing many networks to extend equipment life cycles rather than upgrade.

Beyond reimbursement, high acquisition and maintenance costs for MRI and CT systems remain a barrier for community hospitals and providers in developing markets. A persistent shortage of qualified radiologists is contributing to reporting backlogs, while the shift to cloud-based imaging raises data security and cybersecurity considerations for healthcare providers.

Recent Strategic Developments in the Diagnostic Imaging Market

In May 2026, GE HealthCare introduced next-generation SIGNA MRI technologies and AI-based workflow solutions at ISMRM 2026, including new 3T and helium-free MRI systems, deep learning imaging technologies, and cloud-based research tools.

Also in May 2026, Siemens Healthineers launched an integrated workflow solution for CT-guided percutaneous coronary interventions, combining CT imaging, plaque analysis, procedural planning, and cath lab guidance in a single application.

In March 2026, Samsung Medison consolidated its U.S. medical imaging divisions, NeuroLogica and Boston Imaging, under the Samsung HME America brand, expanding into AI ultrasound, digital radiography, portable CT, and photon-counting detector technologies.

In February 2026, Fujifilm Holdings launched the ARIETTA Deep Insight x ultrasound platform, applying AI and deep learning to improve image quality, with automated workflow tools and real-time virtual sonography.

Key Insights from Diagnostic Imaging Market Analysis

X-ray systems led the market by modality in 2025, supported by the highest global procedure volumes of any modality, lower installation and shielding requirements, and continued analog-to-digital replacement demand.

led the market by modality in 2025, supported by the highest global procedure volumes of any modality, lower installation and shielding requirements, and continued analog-to-digital replacement demand. 2D imaging held the largest share by technology type in 2025, driven by faster acquisition and turnaround times, lower infrastructure needs, and the fact that most AI triage algorithms were built around standard 2D radiography and ultrasound workflows.

held the largest share by technology type in 2025, driven by faster acquisition and turnaround times, lower infrastructure needs, and the fact that most AI triage algorithms were built around standard 2D radiography and ultrasound workflows. North America held the largest regional share in 2025, supported by strong reimbursement, high per-capita imaging volumes, and large health systems with significant purchasing capacity.

held the largest regional share in 2025, supported by strong reimbursement, high per-capita imaging volumes, and large health systems with significant purchasing capacity. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by healthcare infrastructure expansion, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing adoption of AI-enabled and portable imaging across urban and underserved areas.

Key Players in the Diagnostic Imaging Market

Leading companies are focused on embedding AI into imaging platforms, expanding cloud and enterprise imaging capabilities, and broadening portable and point-of-care portfolios.

Company Key Focus Area GE HealthCare (US) SIGNA MRI platforms and deep learning reconstruction Siemens Healthineers (Germany) CT, interventional imaging, and integrated procedural workflows Philips (Netherlands) Enterprise imaging, cloud PACS, and AI-enabled platforms Canon Medical Systems (Japan) CT, MRI, and ultrasound imaging systems Fujifilm Holdings (Japan) AI-driven ultrasound and enterprise imaging management Samsung Medison (South Korea) AI ultrasound, portable CT, and photon-counting detectors Hitachi Healthcare (Japan) Diagnostic imaging systems portfolio Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) X-ray and fluoroscopy imaging systems Hologic (US) Mammography and breast imaging United Imaging Healthcare (China) Advanced imaging systems manufacturing Butterfly Network (US) Handheld point-of-care ultrasound Nano-X Imaging (Israel) Digital X-ray and imaging access technologies

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities

North America leads the diagnostic imaging market, underpinned by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high imaging procedure volumes, favorable reimbursement for advanced modalities, and sustained hospital investment in premium imaging technology. An aging population and the formation of large health networks and group purchasing organizations continue to support long-term equipment and service contracts.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, propelled by healthcare infrastructure expansion, rising healthcare expenditure, and improving access to advanced diagnostics across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Government investment in healthcare modernization and the growth of private hospitals and imaging centers are accelerating adoption, while AI-enabled and portable systems are extending diagnostic capability into underserved areas.

Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa complete the report's regional coverage, with growth shaped by screening program expansion and imaging infrastructure investment.

Wissen Research's healthcare technology analysts are available to walk through findings specific to your market, region, or competitive set.

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Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global diagnostic imaging market is segmented across modality, technology, portability, architecture, application, end user, and region:

By Modality Type: X-Ray Ultrasound Computed Tomography (CT) Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Nuclear Imaging (PET/SPECT) Mammography Fluoroscopy

By Technology Type: 2D Imaging 3D/4D Imaging AI-Enabled Imaging Portable/Point-of-Care Imaging Cloud-Based Imaging Informatics

By Portability Type: Fixed Imaging Systems Portable/Mobile Imaging Systems

By Source/Architecture Type: Standalone Imaging Systems Hybrid Imaging Systems (PET-CT, SPECT-CT, PET-MRI)

By Application Type: Cardiology Oncology Neurology Orthopedics Gynecology & Obstetrics Pulmonology Gastroenterology

By End User: Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics Research & Academic Institutes

By Region: North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



As AI-enabled imaging, photon-counting CT, and cloud-based radiology continue to mature, diagnostic imaging remains a cornerstone of modern healthcare infrastructure. For manufacturers and providers, the path forward lies in balancing continued technology investment against tightening reimbursement, while extending imaging access into outpatient, portable, and underserved care settings.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the size of the diagnostic imaging market? A: The global diagnostic imaging market is estimated at USD 26.5 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 33.2 billion by 2031.

Q: What is the growth rate of the diagnostic imaging market? A: The diagnostic imaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2026 and 2031.

Q: Which modality holds the largest share of the diagnostic imaging market? A: X-ray systems held the largest share by modality in 2025, supported by the highest global procedure volumes and lower installation and infrastructure requirements compared with other modalities.

Q: Which region leads the diagnostic imaging market? A: North America held the largest share of the diagnostic imaging market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region through 2031.

Q: Who are the key players in the diagnostic imaging market? A: Leading companies in the diagnostic imaging market include GE HealthCare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips, Canon Medical Systems, and Fujifilm Holdings.

Q: How is AI changing diagnostic imaging? A: AI is being embedded directly into image acquisition through deep learning reconstruction algorithms, reducing noise at the signal level, shortening scan times, and enabling automated lesion detection and workflow prioritization for radiologists.

Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research

Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

Wissen Research is a global market intelligence and consulting firm specializing in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and emerging industries. The company provides data-driven insights, strategic market analysis, and industry forecasts to help organizations make informed business decisions and identify new growth opportunities across global markets

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