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WKN: 881341 | ISIN: US9258151029 | Ticker-Symbol: VCV
Stuttgart
16.09.26 | 21:55
159,85 Euro
+0,60 % +0,95
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
VICOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VICOR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
165,20170,3522:19
161,50162,8522:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2026 22:10 Uhr
81 Leser
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Vicor Corporation: Vicor licenses VPD to a leading AI OEM

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor has granted a non-exclusive license to a new OEM licensee with the right to procure Vertical Power Delivery (VPD) modules covered by Vicor patents from unlicensed suppliers. VPD enables high-performance AI compute and network processors fueled at a high current density from a low voltage source. VPD systems, consisting of a "multi-cell converter" and a VPD network, enable breakthrough performance by avoiding the "the last inch problem" of Lateral Power Delivery (LPD). VPD systems are protected by foundational patents to innovations conceived during a decade of pioneering research conducted by Vicor in the U.S.

VPD licensees can source VPD solutions from unlicensed global suppliers, whose multi-cell Voltage Regulators (VR) or Integrated Voltage Regulators (IVRs) are stacked in a multi-layer system. VPD solutions using high current density and high gain MCM current multipliers manufactured as ChiPs (Converters housed in Package) in a Vicor fab are also available to licensees. MCMs enable substantially higher total system efficiency, are much thinner and mechanically and thermally adept. By procuring VPD modules for high-performance AI accelerators from Vicor, licensees may earn substantial discounts on licensing royalties for commodity VPD modules from unlicensed suppliers. The Vicor licensing practice provides OEMs and hyperscalers with multi-source flexibility, supply chain redundancy, and scalability, including from U.S. based Vicor fabs.

As high-performance compute and network processors migrate to VPD, unlicensed OEMs and hyperscalers may need a license to secure their supply chain. Potential licensees may expect a structured licensing practice providing much lower royalty rates for early adopters. Supply agreements with infringing suppliers may contain indemnification provisions for recovery of royalties and monetary damages, but cannot overcome importation bans.

About Vicor
Vicor designs, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Vicor licenses its patents to OEMs and hyper-scalers needing supply chain assurance, flexibility and scalability. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor modules and power system technology are used in high performance computing, industrial, transportation, aerospace and defense.

For more information contact:

Stephen Germino
Director of Media Relations & PR
Vicor Corporation
978-749-8243
sgermino@vicorpower.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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