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AB

WKN: A3D38R | ISIN: US0547548588 | Ticker-Symbol: AY20
Lang & Schwarz
16.09.26 | 07:00
1,900 Euro
-100,00 % -1,900
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AYTU BIOPHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AYTU BIOPHARMA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9001,90007:00
ACCESS Newswire
16.09.2026 22:38 Uhr
201 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.: Aytu BioPharma to Report Fiscal 2026 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Operational and Financial Results on September 22, 2026

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company" or "Aytu") (NASDAQ:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients, will report its operational and financial results for its fiscal 2026 full year and fourth quarter, after the market close on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast that same day, Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, to review the results followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 for United States callers or +1 (973) 528-0011 for international callers and using the participant access code 504506.

Webcast Information: The webcast will be accessible live and archived at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2142/54094, and accessible on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.aytubio.com/ under Events & Presentations.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until October 6, 2026, at (877) 481-4010 for United States callers or +1 (919) 882-2331 for international callers and using replay access code 54094.

About Aytu BioPharma
Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company's prescription products include EXXUA (gepirone) extended-release tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), and treatments for attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Aytu is committed to delivering the Company's medications through best-in-class patient access programs that help to enable optimal patient outcomes. For more information, please visit aytubio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts for Investors
Ryan Selhorn, Chief Financial Officer
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
rselhorn@aytubio.com

Robert Blum
Lytham Partners
aytu@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aytu-biopharma-to-report-fiscal-2026-full-year-and-fourth-quarter-ope-1221266

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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