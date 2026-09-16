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Mittwoch, 16.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kommerzialisierung der "Super-Exosomen"
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BM

WKN: A40XNW | ISIN: CA0967752001 | Ticker-Symbol: 84L
Frankfurt
16.09.26 | 08:02
0,038 Euro
+8,57 % +0,003
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1-Jahres-Chart
BOBA MINT HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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BOBA MINT HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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5-Tage-Chart
BOBA MINT
BOBA MINT HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOBA MINT HOLDINGS LTD0,038+8,57 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.