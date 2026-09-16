Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TNJ) (OTC Pink: WERDF) ("Boba Mint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced financing initiatives, bringing aggregate gross proceeds raised since January 2026 to $750,000.

The financings were initiated with a $250,000 investment by Andrew Shore, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and were subsequently supported by additional investors.

The Company has completed the final closing by issuing 1,750,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 per share for gross proceeds of $175,000. Together with the $250,000 financing closed in January 2026 and the $325,000 tranche closed in May 2026, the Company has now raised aggregate gross proceeds of $750,000.

The capital strengthens Boba Mint's balance sheet and provides additional working capital to continue investing in the development and commercialization of its core technology businesses, including its consumer application and gaming initiatives.

Management believes the financing provides the Company with greater flexibility to continue executing its product strategy while focusing on growing its operating businesses and progressing toward sustainable cash flow generation.

"Completing this financing gives us the capital to continue doing what we believe creates the most value: building products, getting them into market and growing the businesses around them," said Andrew Shore, CEO of Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. "We have spent the past several months investing heavily in our technology and product pipeline. With this financing completed, our focus remains on execution, growing our existing businesses and building toward increasingly sustainable cash flow."

The gross proceeds from the financings are intended to be used for general working capital and continued investment in the Company's existing technology, application and gaming businesses.

All securities issued in connection with the final closing are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance.

About Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TNJ) is a consumer artificial intelligence company focused on building intelligent applications that simplify everyday decision making. Through its flagship platform, Amino AI, the Company combines artificial intelligence, nutrition, and rewards to help people build healthier habits through an engaging and personalized experience. The Company continues to invest in AI-powered consumer technologies designed to improve health, wellness, and everyday decision making.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding anticipated subscription adoption, recurring revenue generation, future product development, continued AI innovation, user growth, commercialization strategy, and the Company's future business plans. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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